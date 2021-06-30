 Skip to main content
Emery Stewart, who is 9, enjoys her first time at Hundred Oaks Farm's mini horse and donkey camp. She says she came to the camp to be with friends and spend time caring for animals.

Hundred Oaks Farm's mini horse camp leads to big fun in Myakka

Emery Stewart, who is 9, enjoys her first time at Hundred Oaks Farm's mini horse and donkey camp. She says she came to the camp to be with friends and spend time caring for animals.

Morgan Davis and Skye Baldock love working with the donkeys, Monster and Bruiser. "I like that they love to snuggle," Davis says.

Morgan Davis and Skye Baldock love working with the donkeys, Monster and Bruiser. "I like that they love to snuggle," Davis says.

Maureen Hudson shows camper Mia Gutierrez Monsalve Sanchez Roldan how to get Perfection to nod her head.

Maureen Hudson shows camper Mia Gutierrez Monsalve Sanchez Roldan how to get Perfection to nod her head.

Mia McLauchlan feeds Bonsai a treat as Morgan Davis holds onto her.

Mia McLauchlan feeds Bonsai a treat as Morgan Davis holds onto her.

Maureen Hudson helps camper Molly McLauchlan, who is 7, brush Asher's tail.

Maureen Hudson helps camper Molly McLauchlan, who is 7, brush Asher's tail.

Morgan Davis pets Bruiser while grooming him.

Morgan Davis pets Bruiser while grooming him.

Avery Stewart, who is 11, brushes the front of Prince's face. "Prince is sweet, loving, good at snuggling and also deaf," Stewart says.

Avery Stewart, who is 11, brushes the front of Prince's face. "Prince is sweet, loving, good at snuggling and also deaf," Stewart says.

Molly McLauchlan focuses on braiding Asher's hair. Her plan is to braid the mane into three braids and then braid the braids together.

Molly McLauchlan focuses on braiding Asher's hair. Her plan is to braid the mane into three braids and then braid the braids together.

Mia Gutierrez Monsalve Sanchez Roldan hugs Perfection. "I like working with Perfection because she's kind, confident and lets me braid her hair," she says. "She's also the queen of the farm."

Mia Gutierrez Monsalve Sanchez Roldan hugs Perfection. "I like working with Perfection because she's kind, confident and lets me braid her hair," she says. "She's also the queen of the farm."

Mia McLauchlan and Emery Stewart try to get Summer to do tricks.

Mia McLauchlan and Emery Stewart try to get Summer to do tricks.

Mia McLauchlan, who is 10, loves working with Summer who can do tricks. One of the tricks is banging her hooves against a wooden box.

Mia McLauchlan, who is 10, loves working with Summer who can do tricks. One of the tricks is banging her hooves against a wooden box.

Lily Hirons, who is 7, spends time taking care of Rowdy.

Lily Hirons, who is 7, spends time taking care of Rowdy.

Molly McLauchlan, who is 7, guides Asher to the driveway so she can walk him.

Molly McLauchlan, who is 7, guides Asher to the driveway so she can walk him.

Campers walk the mini horses down the driveway and back.

Campers walk the mini horses down the driveway and back.

Skye Baldock walks Moose before other campers have a chance to walk him.

Skye Baldock walks Moose before other campers have a chance to walk him.

Morgan Davis walks Bonsai, who is pregnant. This is the first year Hundred Oaks Farm has mini cows on the farm.

Morgan Davis walks Bonsai, who is pregnant. This is the first year Hundred Oaks Farm has mini cows on the farm.

Avery Stewart, who is 11, gives Bonsai a treat.

Avery Stewart, who is 11, gives Bonsai a treat.

Campers care for mini horses, mini cows, donkeys and puppies.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Emery Stewart stood next to Sailor, a brown mini horse, and shook her head. 

While she was trying to braid his hair, Sailor decided to lay down in the ground, roll over and scratch his back on the dirt ground. 

"I just finished washing and grooming him," Stewart, who is 9, said with a laugh. 

Stewart said she loves how calm Sailor is but that he also can get a "little crazy."

Stewart has had the chance to get to know Sailor and his personality during her first time at Hudson's Hundred Oaks Farm's mini horse and donkey camp where campers learn about the animals and how to care for them. 

The campers not only cared for the farm's mini horses and donkeys this year but also the farm's new mini cows and the litter of puppies the Hudson family, who owns the farm, are fostering from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

After grooming and walking the horses, campers had a chance to walk two of the mini cows, Moose and Bonsai, as well as feed them treats. 

