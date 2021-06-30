Hundred Oaks Farm's mini horse camp leads to big fun in Myakka

Emery Stewart stood next to Sailor, a brown mini horse, and shook her head.

While she was trying to braid his hair, Sailor decided to lay down in the ground, roll over and scratch his back on the dirt ground.

"I just finished washing and grooming him," Stewart, who is 9, said with a laugh.

Stewart said she loves how calm Sailor is but that he also can get a "little crazy."

Stewart has had the chance to get to know Sailor and his personality during her first time at Hudson's Hundred Oaks Farm's mini horse and donkey camp where campers learn about the animals and how to care for them.

The campers not only cared for the farm's mini horses and donkeys this year but also the farm's new mini cows and the litter of puppies the Hudson family, who owns the farm, are fostering from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

After grooming and walking the horses, campers had a chance to walk two of the mini cows, Moose and Bonsai, as well as feed them treats.