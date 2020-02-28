Humane Society of Sarasota introduces art show twist for 14th Paws on the Catwalk

The annual function benefitting Humane Society of Sarasota County had a hands-on element on Feb. 28.
It was a day for dogs, cats, and animal lovers of all stripes during the Humane Society of Sarasota's Paws on the Catwalk event on Feb. 28.
The annual function — which benefits the Humane Society's mission of providing shelter for animals and finding them new homes — filled the Art Ovation Hotel with adoptable puppies and kittens, therapy pets, and pop-up shops for guests to pick out gifts from. The day's program started with a live-painting show followed by lunch and paddle raise.
Then, the Humane Society revealed the show's new feature this year. Rather than have a fashion show down the runway as has been custom, the show had a number of Hot Guy volunteers who served as living canvasses for the audience to bid and paint on. The newly-decorated gentlemen then walked down the runway to the cheers of Humane Society supporters.
Guests finally took the party to the Art Ovation rooftop bar to round out the event.