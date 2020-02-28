 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Humane Society of Sarasota introduces art show twist for 14th Paws on the Catwalk

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp with the Hot Guys

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp with the Hot Guys

The day had several adoptable puppies.

The day had several adoptable puppies.

Joanne Foley and Cleo the Therapy Dog

Joanne Foley and Cleo the Therapy Dog

Mallory Giddens, Lori Corre and Andee Ondina

Mallory Giddens, Lori Corre and Andee Ondina

The lunch had tasty cupcake desserts

The lunch had tasty cupcake desserts

The day had several adoptable puppies.

The day had several adoptable puppies.

Rachael Zucker

Rachael Zucker

Dan Starostecki

Dan Starostecki

Lance the therapy dog

Lance the therapy dog

Alexis Fraser aka Lipstick Lex

Alexis Fraser aka Lipstick Lex

Elizabeth Skyta and Debbie Conicella

Elizabeth Skyta and Debbie Conicella

Karen Griffith, Rita August and Gail Kaplan

Karen Griffith, Rita August and Gail Kaplan

Sharon DiNapoli and Pam Reiter

Sharon DiNapoli and Pam Reiter

Taylor and Ashley Carter with Cherae Kovach

Taylor and Ashley Carter with Cherae Kovach

Lynne Huff, Executive Director Christen Benson, Bob Huff and Autumn Steiner

Lynne Huff, Executive Director Christen Benson, Bob Huff and Autumn Steiner

Artists had their creations on display.

Artists had their creations on display.

Joyce Serrano, Ginny Armington and Vera Humlova

Joyce Serrano, Ginny Armington and Vera Humlova

Kami Yaegers, Megan Bogart and Jennifer Steube

Kami Yaegers, Megan Bogart and Jennifer Steube

The day had several adoptable puppies.

The day had several adoptable puppies.

Kathi Porasik and Pam Matera

Kathi Porasik and Pam Matera

Paws on the Catwalk had several pop-up stores for guests to peruse.

Paws on the Catwalk had several pop-up stores for guests to peruse.

Vanessa Caropepe and Lisa Eldridge

Vanessa Caropepe and Lisa Eldridge

Executive Director Christen Benson

Executive Director Christen Benson

Dwight Pendola and Elizabeth Stephen

Dwight Pendola and Elizabeth Stephen

Manny Velez

Manny Velez

Elisabeth Waters, Daria Fairchild and Stacey Baer

Elisabeth Waters, Daria Fairchild and Stacey Baer

Sheena Maini, Jennifer Roff, Mariah Taliaferro and Tatiana Town

Sheena Maini, Jennifer Roff, Mariah Taliaferro and Tatiana Town

Cindy Monchecourt and Carole Edgar

Cindy Monchecourt and Carole Edgar

Deb Kabinoff

Deb Kabinoff

Sally Schule and Susan Jones

Sally Schule and Susan Jones

Lenka Graf and Vera Humlova

Lenka Graf and Vera Humlova

Jen Bright, Sunny Moss and Gina Arias

Jen Bright, Sunny Moss and Gina Arias

Dawn Spencer, Jessica Lange and Rita Thibault

Dawn Spencer, Jessica Lange and Rita Thibault

Elliott From put on a live-painting show.

Elliott From put on a live-painting show.

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp started the program.

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp started the program.

The Hot Guys made their on-stage debut.

The Hot Guys made their on-stage debut.

Each Hot Guy was painted on.

Each Hot Guy was painted on.

Susan Jones and Sally Schule kept focus.

Susan Jones and Sally Schule kept focus.

Dan Starostecki became the canvass.

Dan Starostecki became the canvass.

Each Hot Guy was painted on.

Each Hot Guy was painted on.

Kody Gruber and Ally Glaser

Kody Gruber and Ally Glaser

Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart and LeeAnne Moody

Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart and LeeAnne Moody

The Hot Guys returned to the stage to strut down the runway.

The Hot Guys returned to the stage to strut down the runway.

The Hot Guys returned to the stage to strut down the runway.

The Hot Guys returned to the stage to strut down the runway.

The Hot Guys returned to the stage to strut down the runway.

The Hot Guys returned to the stage to strut down the runway.

The annual function benefitting Humane Society of Sarasota County had a hands-on element on Feb. 28.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

It was a day for dogs, cats, and animal lovers of all stripes during the Humane Society of Sarasota's Paws on the Catwalk event on Feb. 28. 

The annual function — which benefits the Humane Society's mission of providing shelter for animals and finding them new homes — filled the Art Ovation Hotel with adoptable puppies and kittens, therapy pets, and pop-up shops for guests to pick out gifts from. The day's program started with a live-painting show followed by lunch and paddle raise. 

Then, the Humane Society revealed the show's new feature this year. Rather than have a fashion show down the runway as has been custom, the show had a number of Hot Guy volunteers who served as living canvasses for the audience to bid and paint on. The newly-decorated gentlemen then walked down the runway to the cheers of Humane Society supporters.

Guests finally took the party to the Art Ovation rooftop bar to round out the event. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

