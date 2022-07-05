Humane Society of Sarasota brings bunnies to campers

The Humane Society of Sarasota County takes in all sorts of dogs and cats week in and out for Sarasota locals and visitors to possibly adopt.

It's a system they've learned well and stick to, except for a few weeks over the summer.

Those weeks, when the shelter puts on a weekly summer camp series of kids ages 6-11, brings all sorts of furry friends to the Humane Society's doors.

Ferrets? Check. Guinea Pigs? Definitely. Even mini horses, baby chicks and other out there animals? Depends on the week but they'll be there.

Summer campers had a fun surprise on July 1 when Sue McGonegal from McG's Farm in Bradenton brought a series of rabbits both large and small to the camp.

Kids finished their arts and crafts and sat down to learn from McGonegal all about the many characteristics and traits of rabbits. McGonegal brought small bunnies as well as a massive Giant Flemish rabbit that the kids admired from a distance.

The campers didn't just learn about the bunnies, they also had a chance to bond with them up close and personal. McGonegal and HSCC staff let a number of the rabbits out onto patches of carpet in front of campers, who were able to pet and learn more about them.