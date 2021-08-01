Humane Society hosts animal showcase summer camp

Humane Society of Sarasota County brought dogs, cats and other curious critters out to play for its Fur Fun summer camp.

The annual summer camp was held at the center's new education center. Campers learned how to care for animals, played games and made crafts with the goal of learning what it takes to connect people with animal friends. HSSC instructors and counselors brought out all sorts of animals for the kids to learn about and play with including dogs, cats, tortoises, bearded dragons, guinea pigs, mini horses and more.