 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Campers prepare to play with the kittens.

Humane Society hosts animal showcase summer camp

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Campers prepare to play with the kittens.

Buy this Photo
Levi Bolenski, 6, plays with Squeak.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Levi Bolenski, 6, plays with Squeak.

Buy this Photo
Kayden Mallow, 5, plays with a guinea pig.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Kayden Mallow, 5, plays with a guinea pig.

Buy this Photo
Kate Watson, 10 and Annie Riley, 9.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Kate Watson, 10 and Annie Riley, 9.

Buy this Photo
Fiona Konrath, 11 plays with a kitty.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Fiona Konrath, 11 plays with a kitty.

Buy this Photo
Aiden Frappier, 8 with McKenna Metzger and Morgan Metz

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Aiden Frappier, 8 with McKenna Metzger and Morgan Metz

Buy this Photo
Campers play with dogs and cats.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Campers play with dogs and cats.

Buy this Photo
Noah Greber pays attention to the shelter's tortoise.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Noah Greber pays attention to the shelter's tortoise.

Buy this Photo
Volunteer Julia Reedy brings out Peaches the rabbit.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Volunteer Julia Reedy brings out Peaches the rabbit.

Buy this Photo
Lily Allison, 10, plays with a bunny

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Lily Allison, 10, plays with a bunny

Buy this Photo
Paloma Sirianni, 9 and Ean Watson, 8 play with a kitty.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Paloma Sirianni, 9 and Ean Watson, 8 play with a kitty.

Buy this Photo
Ean Watson, 8 plays with a kitty.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Ean Watson, 8 plays with a kitty.

Buy this Photo
Leonardo the tortoise

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Leonardo the tortoise

Buy this Photo
Aiden Frappier plays with a puppy.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Aiden Frappier plays with a puppy.

Buy this Photo
Lilly Allison, 10, takes care of a kitten.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Lilly Allison, 10, takes care of a kitten.

Buy this Photo
Campers play with dogs and cats.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 |

Campers play with dogs and cats.

Buy this Photo
Share
The summer camp runs through Aug. 6
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Humane Society of Sarasota County brought dogs, cats and other curious critters out to play for its Fur Fun summer camp.

The annual summer camp was held at the center's new education center. Campers learned how to care for animals, played games and made crafts with the goal of learning what it takes to connect people with animal friends. HSSC instructors and counselors brought out all sorts of animals for the kids to learn about and play with including dogs, cats, tortoises, bearded dragons, guinea pigs, mini horses and more. 

Related Stories

Advertisement