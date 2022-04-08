 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, Sydney Koffman, Janet Boyden, Daria Fairchild and Stacie Baer

Humane Society brings the rhythm with Paws on the Dance Floor

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp, Sydney Koffman, Janet Boyden, Daria Fairchild and Stacie Baer

Stacey Bloom, Michael Matson and Ashley Bloom

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Stacey Bloom, Michael Matson and Ashley Bloom

Co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Co-chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Evey the dog and Alissa Jackson

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Evey the dog and Alissa Jackson

Missy Evans and Billie Nemeth

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Missy Evans and Billie Nemeth

Autumn McConnell and Sydney Gruters

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Autumn McConnell and Sydney Gruters

Marisa Silverstri and Elizabeth Seymour

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Marisa Silverstri and Elizabeth Seymour

Chandra Carlson, Terrell Alexander, Dale Hill, Elizabeth Yarber, Derric Gobourne and Janet Boyden

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Chandra Carlson, Terrell Alexander, Dale Hill, Elizabeth Yarber, Derric Gobourne and Janet Boyden

Will Feicht and Rachael Zucker

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Will Feicht and Rachael Zucker

Kristina Cherry shows Sydney to audience members.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Kristina Cherry shows Sydney to audience members.

Karen Bobo, Ginny Armington and Allison Werner

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Karen Bobo, Ginny Armington and Allison Werner

Amie Austin and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Amie Austin and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Kimberly Clemons

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Kimberly Clemons

Autumn Steiner and Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Autumn Steiner and Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart

Rob Boyland and Brien Reynolds

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Rob Boyland and Brien Reynolds

Alysha Shelby and Daria Fairchild

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Alysha Shelby and Daria Fairchild

Ingrid Eichman, Jennifer Horiuchi, Diane Murray and Chris McKee

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Ingrid Eichman, Jennifer Horiuchi, Diane Murray and Chris McKee

Ellen Wells-Gallager and Joan Breiner

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Ellen Wells-Gallager and Joan Breiner

Board chair Jennifer Steube

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Board chair Jennifer Steube

Executive Director Anna Gonce

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Executive Director Anna Gonce

The event's Hot Guy volunteers

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

The event's Hot Guy volunteers

Dan Starostecki, Lori Hines and Dan Boyland prepare to get down.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Dan Starostecki, Lori Hines and Dan Boyland prepare to get down.

Dan Starostecki, Lori Hines and Dan Boyland get down.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Dan Starostecki, Lori Hines and Dan Boyland get down.

Derric Gobourne dances during the show.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Derric Gobourne dances during the show.

Christine, Tutti and Fernando Del Monte win the show.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Christine, Tutti and Fernando Del Monte win the show.

Janet Rice and Will Reicht

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Janet Rice and Will Reicht

The Hot Guys show off their stuff.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

The Hot Guys show off their stuff.

The Hot Guys show off their stuff.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

The Hot Guys show off their stuff.

Dale Hill dances during the show.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Dale Hill dances during the show.

Derric and the Thrill dances to end the program.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Derric and the Thrill dances to end the program.

Jeremy Shelby

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Jeremy Shelby

Sydney the cat had her story told during the program.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Sydney the cat had her story told during the program.

Kristina Cherry shows Sydney the cat to the audience.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Kristina Cherry shows Sydney the cat to the audience.

Evey the dog was brought on stage during the program.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Evey the dog was brought on stage during the program.

Dan Starostecki

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Dan Starostecki

Emcee Jason Alpert

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Emcee Jason Alpert

Lisa Shepard pets Sydney the cat.

Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 |

Lisa Shepard pets Sydney the cat.

Share
The revised fundraiser was held April 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Humane Society of Sarasota County boogied down with its new Paws on the Dance floor event on April 8.

The animal care organization's signature event was transformed from a fashion show into a colorful dance party at the Art Ovation Hotel. Attendees arrived wearing their favorite looks from a number of musical eras where they mingled, shopped at pop-up boutiques and sipped drinks.  HSSC staff were on site with dogs and cats as well to promote the organization's providing shelter and no homes for its pets. 

The event's program started with the Derric & The Thrill group putting on a dance performance for the audience. Co-chairwomen Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman then took the stage to thank the event's committee and sponsors. 

Executive director Anna Gonce and board chair Jennifer Steube then spoke before it was time for the day's donation call where more than $100,000 was raised. 

Rather than a fashion show or an interactive art display, HSSC decided to have a TikTok-style dance-off with audience members and the signature Hot Guy volunteers. Teams shaked, shimmied and got down to the cheers of the audience, but Tutti, Fernando and Christine Del Monte were the group to finally win. 

The event ended with an after party at the Art Ovation rooftop.

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement