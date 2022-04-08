Humane Society brings the rhythm with Paws on the Dance Floor

The Humane Society of Sarasota County boogied down with its new Paws on the Dance floor event on April 8.

The animal care organization's signature event was transformed from a fashion show into a colorful dance party at the Art Ovation Hotel. Attendees arrived wearing their favorite looks from a number of musical eras where they mingled, shopped at pop-up boutiques and sipped drinks. HSSC staff were on site with dogs and cats as well to promote the organization's providing shelter and no homes for its pets.

The event's program started with the Derric & The Thrill group putting on a dance performance for the audience. Co-chairwomen Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman then took the stage to thank the event's committee and sponsors.

Executive director Anna Gonce and board chair Jennifer Steube then spoke before it was time for the day's donation call where more than $100,000 was raised.

Rather than a fashion show or an interactive art display, HSSC decided to have a TikTok-style dance-off with audience members and the signature Hot Guy volunteers. Teams shaked, shimmied and got down to the cheers of the audience, but Tutti, Fernando and Christine Del Monte were the group to finally win.

The event ended with an after party at the Art Ovation rooftop.