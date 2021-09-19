Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch raises money on the red carpet

Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out" played over the speakers as Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteers and dogs lined up to walk down the red carpet during the nonprofit's Corks for Canines and Cats Sept. 18 at FioRelli Winery and Vineyard.

Greenbrook's Grayson Tullio was the first to make his way down the red carpet with his dog, Panda, followed by volunteer Lucy Kisela walking Rose, a 5-year-old hound mix that has been at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch for a year.

Dozens of guests and supporters of the nonprofit clapped and watched in awe as dogs strutted down the red carpet one by one while Nadine Stein, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, shared information about each dog.

Country Club's Linda Dirk, who volunteers for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, loved watching the dogs as they excitedly walked through the crowd.

"This is always so much fun with the dancing, music and making money for the shelter," Dirk said. "The dogs are always so cute."

Stein said money raised from Corks for Canines and Cats would go toward emergency medical costs.