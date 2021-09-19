 Skip to main content
Lucy Kisela, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, says Rose loves to be with people.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch raises money on the red carpet

Lucy Kisela, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, says Rose loves to be with people.

Laurel, a 4-year-old mix vizsla, loves to play fetch and hold toys in her mouth while showing them to people with pride.

Laurel, a 4-year-old mix vizsla, loves to play fetch and hold toys in her mouth while showing them to people with pride.

Country Club East's Lynn Marconi and Tony Monzo and Country Club's Linda Dirk look forward to watching dogs walk the red carpet.

Country Club East's Lynn Marconi and Tony Monzo and Country Club's Linda Dirk look forward to watching dogs walk the red carpet.

Lakewood Ranch's Janet Apfel and Stephenie Frasher pet Laurel, a 4-year-old mix vizsla.

Lakewood Ranch's Janet Apfel and Stephenie Frasher pet Laurel, a 4-year-old mix vizsla.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteers Bill Stein and Jim Jackson roll out the red carpet.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteers Bill Stein and Jim Jackson roll out the red carpet.

Greenbrook's Grayson Tullio and Brynna Shepard kickoff the walk down the red carpet with Tullio's dog, Panda.

Greenbrook's Grayson Tullio and Brynna Shepard kickoff the walk down the red carpet with Tullio's dog, Panda.

Dan Christianson, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, walks Laurel down the red carpet.

Dan Christianson, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, walks Laurel down the red carpet.

John Waite, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, is ready to walk down the red carpet with Ellie.

John Waite, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, is ready to walk down the red carpet with Ellie.

Rose, a hound mix, struts excitedly struts down the red carpet.

Rose, a hound mix, struts excitedly struts down the red carpet.

Lucy Kisela, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, smiles at guests before walking down the red carpet with Rose.

Lucy Kisela, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, smiles at guests before walking down the red carpet with Rose.

Dozens of people attend the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Corks for Canines and Cats.

Dozens of people attend the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Corks for Canines and Cats.

Kristin Hokanson, the owner of FioRelli Winery and Vineyard pours a glass of wine for a guest.

Kristin Hokanson, the owner of FioRelli Winery and Vineyard pours a glass of wine for a guest.

Jim Waite, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, greets guests alongw tih Ellie, a chihuahua mix.

Jim Waite, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, greets guests alongw tih Ellie, a chihuahua mix.

Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board, Dani Ziegler, the shelter manager, and Morgan Tinl, the shelter lead, enjoy the food and music during Corks for Canines and Cats.

Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board, Dani Ziegler, the shelter manager, and Morgan Tinl, the shelter lead, enjoy the food and music during Corks for Canines and Cats.

Trixie, a 4-year-old chihuahua mix, loves greeting people.

Trixie, a 4-year-old chihuahua mix, loves greeting people.

Donna Waite, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, holds onto Trixie while Greyhawk Landing's Shane and Sadie Reichenback pets her.

Donna Waite, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, holds onto Trixie while Greyhawk Landing's Shane and Sadie Reichenback pets her.

Sarasota's Hamilton Coffey, Stephanie and Jonathan Roberti and Siesta Key's Jeffrey Roberti look forward to a night of supporting and raising money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Sarasota's Hamilton Coffey, Stephanie and Jonathan Roberti and Siesta Key's Jeffrey Roberti look forward to a night of supporting and raising money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Kat Christianson, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, shares information about Otis, a 1-year-old beagle.

Kat Christianson, a volunteer with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, shares information about Otis, a 1-year-old beagle.

Rose, a 5-year-old hound mix, has been with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch for a year.

Rose, a 5-year-old hound mix, has been with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch for a year.

Dozens gather to support the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch during Corks for Canines and Cats.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out" played over the speakers as Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteers and dogs lined up to walk down the red carpet during the nonprofit's Corks for Canines and Cats Sept. 18 at FioRelli Winery and Vineyard. 

Greenbrook's Grayson Tullio was the first to make his way down the red carpet with his dog, Panda, followed by volunteer Lucy Kisela walking Rose, a 5-year-old hound mix that has been at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch for a year.

Dozens of guests and supporters of the nonprofit clapped and watched in awe as dogs strutted down the red carpet one by one while Nadine Stein, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, shared information about each dog.

Country Club's Linda Dirk, who volunteers for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, loved watching the dogs as they excitedly walked through the crowd.

"This is always so much fun with the dancing, music and making money for the shelter," Dirk said. "The dogs are always so cute."

Stein said money raised from Corks for Canines and Cats would go toward emergency medical costs. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

