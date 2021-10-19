 Skip to main content
Concession's Bill Sgro, Deborah Rubin, Deborah Brown and Kevin Rubin celebrate winning the mixed teams category of the golf tournament.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch hosts Putts Fore Mutts

Lakewood Ranch's Gene Storm, Emily Storm and Bee Storm love the painting they purchased in an auction because it looks like their family dog, Stella.

Goblin, a 1-year-old puppy, greets people as they arrive at the Putts for Mutts reception.

Lakewood Ranch's Bonnie Frye and Debbie Allen buy raffle tickets from Carol Ohlendorf of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Daisy, a 5-year-old pointer mix, is sweet, smart and listens well.

A helicopter drops dozens of golf balls onto the green.

Lakewood Ranch's Rick Reid and Jeff Boudrie meet Rosé, a dog that is up for adoption at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Chris Benevento, Chris Tennant, Rick Reid and Mark Pascarella celebrating winning the golf tournament.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board members Rebekah Boudrie and Angela Carlson accept a $500 donation from Gwen McKenna (center), who won the $500 in the helicopter ball drop.

Lakewood Ranch's Peter Herrera and Bonnie Brooks look at what's available in the silent auction.

Lakewood Ranch's Beth Potere, Joni Fielding and Michele Caba have fun at Putts for Mutts after participating in the pickleball tournament. "I didn't do well score wise, but I had a good time," Fielding says with a laugh.

Lakewood Ranch's Lin Runge, Paree Gardner and Rookie Shifrin hope Putts for Mutts will raise a lot of money to support the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and help dogs and cats find their forever homes.

Patrick Gogoel, the head pro at Ritz-Carlton Member Golf Club, finds the ball at the bottom of the hole to see who won $500 from the helicopter ball drop.

Heritage Harbour's Vicki and Jeff Layhew have fun at Putts for Mutts.

Lakewood Ranch's Iolanda Goodfellow, Lora Rees, Heidi Rittenhouse and Jackie Gehrisch are happy to meet dogs while at Putts Fore Mutts. "They did a beautiful job with the event," Gehrisch says.

Lakewood Ranch's Jay Glidden, Bill Renick and Raoul Schaput enjoy the reception after a day of golf.

Sarasota's Tom Ruthz paints a dog upside down. The painting was later auctioned off to raise money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Sarasota's Tom Ruthz's paintings are part of the silent auction.

Guests enjoy golf, pickleball and tennis tournaments to raise money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

As soon as Lakewood Ranch's Rick Reid and Jeff Boudrie knelt to the ground, Rosé, a dog waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, ran directly to them to be petted. 

"She's so sweet," Reid said. 

Rosé, along with two other dogs, made an appearance at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Putts Fore Mutts event at the Ritz-Carlton Member Golf Club Oct. 18. 

About 235 people gathered for the reception to raise money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. Throughout the day, more than 125 people participated in the nonprofit's golf, pickleball and tennis tournaments. 

"We had a great time supporting a great cause," Reid said. 

Reid was a part of the overall winning golf team, which also included Lakewood Ranch's Chris Benevento, Chris Tennant and Mark Pascarella. 

Besides the tournaments, Putts Fore Mutts also had a silent auction, raffle and helicopter ball drop. 

 

