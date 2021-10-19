Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch hosts Putts Fore Mutts

As soon as Lakewood Ranch's Rick Reid and Jeff Boudrie knelt to the ground, Rosé, a dog waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, ran directly to them to be petted.

"She's so sweet," Reid said.

Rosé, along with two other dogs, made an appearance at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Putts Fore Mutts event at the Ritz-Carlton Member Golf Club Oct. 18.

About 235 people gathered for the reception to raise money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. Throughout the day, more than 125 people participated in the nonprofit's golf, pickleball and tennis tournaments.

"We had a great time supporting a great cause," Reid said.

Reid was a part of the overall winning golf team, which also included Lakewood Ranch's Chris Benevento, Chris Tennant and Mark Pascarella.

Besides the tournaments, Putts Fore Mutts also had a silent auction, raffle and helicopter ball drop.