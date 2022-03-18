Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch hosts Divas and Dogs fundraiser

Lakewood Ranch's Nancy Bartlett carefully looked at each of the 129 gift baskets the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch had available in a silent auction March 18.

Bartlett already decided to bid on some wines, but she was contemplating whether she wanted to go back to bid on a boat trip.

"They did a great job displaying all the baskets, and there's more variety this year," Bartlett said. "Plus, it's a cause worth contributing to."

The silent auction was part of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's third annual Divas and Dogs fundraiser.

After the 221 people who attended the event had an opportunity to bid on the auction items, they watched nine Lakewood Ranch residents model clothing and accessories from Venice's Twist Boutique and Sun Bug.

Lakewood Ranch's Teresa Morris and Sharyn Nassau were excited to see their friend, Cheryl Lambiase, model some of the clothes.

"I've been to that shop (Twist Boutique) before, and it's a nice dress shop," Morris said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the different clothes."