Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch hosts Divas and Dogs fundraiser

Mora Jordan, a kennel technician for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, gets some love from Lady, a 4-month-old puppy.

Lakewood Ranch Country Club's JoAnn Spiegel and Bernadette Meigenheimer like seeing what clothes are in style.

Lakewood Ranch Rae Ann Fein acts as a model and shows off some summer fashion.

Lakewood Ranch's Cheryl Lambiase models a layered dress.

Lakewood Ranch's Jane Imperiale makes her way around the ballroom in a floral printed jumpsuit.

Lakewood Ranch's Susan Jenkins sports a golf outfit.

Lakewood Ranch's Iolanda Goodfellow models animal print clothing.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Jo Hansen strikes a pose while modeling.

Lakewood Ranch's Cathy Adragna makes her way through the ballroom to model clothes from Twist Boutique.

Lakewood Ranch's Susan Jenkins stands on top of a platform for everyone to see her golf outfit.

Lakewood Ranch's Gwen McKenna puts her hands on her head to show that she chooses heads in a game of "Heads or Tails."

Morgan Tinl, the lead shelter specialist, prepares to flip a coin before Susan Girioux, a member of the nonprofit's board, announces whether it's heads or tails. Players were eliminated until the only one remaining wins a prize.

Susan Girioux, a Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board member and chair of the Divas and Dogs event, welcomes guests.

Divas and Dogs has people feeling like they're in Paris.

Lakewood Ranch's Teresa Morris and Sharyn Nassau attend Divas and Dogs to support the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and their friend, Cheryl Lambiase, who is modeling in the fashion show.

Lakewood Ranch's Joni Lolli purchases a ribbon to participate in the "Heads or Tails" game from Carol Ohlendorf, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Betsy Forkin, Michele Caba, Bonnie Brooks, Tara VanderSande and Casey Baynes can't wait for the fashion show.

The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch has 129 auction items available.

The Divas and Dogs event has a Paris theme with centerpieces that were sold to raise money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's JoAnn Nicholas and Nancy Bartlett look at the various auction items available.

Morgan Tinl, the lead shelter specialist for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, welcomes guests with Beckett, a shepherd hound mix.

Residents model fashion from Venice's Twist Boutique and Sun Bug to raise money for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Nancy Bartlett carefully looked at each of the 129 gift baskets the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch had available in a silent auction March 18.

Bartlett already decided to bid on some wines, but she was contemplating whether she wanted to go back to bid on a boat trip. 

"They did a great job displaying all the baskets, and there's more variety this year," Bartlett said. "Plus, it's a cause worth contributing to."

The silent auction was part of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's third annual Divas and Dogs fundraiser. 

After the 221 people who attended the event had an opportunity to bid on the auction items, they watched nine Lakewood Ranch residents model clothing and accessories from Venice's Twist Boutique and Sun Bug. 

Lakewood Ranch's Teresa Morris and Sharyn Nassau were excited to see their friend, Cheryl Lambiase, model some of the clothes. 

"I've been to that shop (Twist Boutique) before, and it's a nice dress shop," Morris said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the different clothes."

 

 

