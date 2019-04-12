 Skip to main content
6-year-old Selkie, Amy and 5-year-old Uhtred Garner smile along with their dog Bowser.

Hounds hunt for egg-stra special prize

Friday, Apr. 12, 2019 |

Chihuahua mix Gabe sniffs out an egg.

Nancy Roberts holds her dog Biscuit in an Easter basket.

Tutu-clad Bella looks to her parents for guidance during the hunt.

Bette Powers can't help but smile when she's holding her dog Sean.

Egg hunt participants can't wait to get started.

Allison and Henry Phinney are loving life with their dachshund-lab mix Louie.

Boone, a blood hound and blue tick coonhound mix, tries to sniff out an egg.

Wendy Rich snuggles up with her chihuahua mix Gabe.

Miniature pinscher and yorkshire terrier mix Winnie is happy to be at the hunt.

Jeanne Kurtz hoped to win best dressed with her cairn terrier Ozzie.

Hank the chocolate lab takes a photo with the Easter bunny.

Great Dane Maverick needs a break after hunting.

Mandy Alvarez hugs her dog Sara.

Harvey waits to receive his prizes after a long hunt.

Sean isn't too sure about the egg he found.

Bodhi the red nose pit bull gets some pets.

Biscuit is more concerned with her fashion than the hunt.

Louisiana Catahoula Leopard dog Louis needs to rest after the hunt.

Dogs of all sizes looked for prizes.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Easter eggs were filled not with candy but with dog treats at Hounds on the Hunt in Arlington Park on April 12. 

Dogs donned in bunny ears, tutus and Hawaiian shirts filled the park as they searched for eggs. Those who found golden eggs were awarded an egg-stra special prize. 

Dogs also were awarded prizes for best dressed and could take photos with the Easter bunny. 

After the hunt was over, dogs and their owners could mill through tables put up by sponsors Dawg Phonics, Wet Noses Sarasota, Pet Supermarket, Dog Bakery-Sarasota/UTC, Doggy Resort SRQ, Pet Supply Center and PetCo. 

