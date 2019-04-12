Hounds hunt for egg-stra special prize

Easter eggs were filled not with candy but with dog treats at Hounds on the Hunt in Arlington Park on April 12.

Dogs donned in bunny ears, tutus and Hawaiian shirts filled the park as they searched for eggs. Those who found golden eggs were awarded an egg-stra special prize.

Dogs also were awarded prizes for best dressed and could take photos with the Easter bunny.

After the hunt was over, dogs and their owners could mill through tables put up by sponsors Dawg Phonics, Wet Noses Sarasota, Pet Supermarket, Dog Bakery-Sarasota/UTC, Doggy Resort SRQ, Pet Supply Center and PetCo.