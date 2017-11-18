 Skip to main content
Event co-chairs Ellen Johnson and President of the Board of Directors John Raleigh

Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Gala raises a paw to 25 years

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

Event co-chairs Ellen Johnson and President of the Board of Directors John Raleigh

Wendell Anderson and Beverley Albertson

Darlene LaForge and Ronda Kranicke pet Mavi during cocktail hour.

Rescue dog Sparrow greeted guests as they arrived at cocktail hour.

Trude and Phil Smith

Humane Society Community Outreach Coordinator Ginny Armington and pet therapy volunteer Marsha Andrews with Mimmie, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society.

Daniel Hodous and Catherine Sparks

Pet therapy volunteer Clyde Andrews with Bella

Janet Boyden and Jeff Waddle

Darlene LaForge and Ronda Kranicke with Mavi

The 25th annual “Hot Dogs and Cool Cats” gala brought 117 guests to the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Kirk and Chris Voelker

Mary and Kevin Berkebile

Patrick and Erin Duggan

Robert Frimmel and Kimberly Tocci

Wylie and Nancy Royce

Virginia and Jeff Charlotte

Katie and James Schwabach

Barbara Sammon with therapy dog Yukon

Steve Lansing and Christy Allen

Tom and Janet Rice

Susan and Michael Shroeder and Nancy and Mike Marciniak

Nancy Cason, Leticia Carney and Joanna Roberti

Janet Bausch and Jackie and Michael Poritz

Barbara Sammon with therapy dog Yukon

Jedd Heap and Karissa Mayer

Walt and Barbara Carey

Murray Devine and Ashley Light

Tom Ross, Sally Trout and Nancy and Wylie Royce

Andrew Pepper and Jeanie Presler

Clyde, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society, greeted guests as they arrived at cocktail hour.

Tim and Kate Liles

Humane Society Executive Director Christen Benson welcomes guests to the 25th annual Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Gala.

The 25th annual "Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Gala" raised funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota County.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As guests arrived at the 25th annual “Hot Dogs and Cool Cats” Gala on Nov. 18, they were greeted with wagging tails and furry paws.

Rescue and therapy dogs from The Humane Society of Sarasota County lined the foyer of the Sarasota Yacht Club to remind attendees why the event was so important.

Following a cocktail hour, guests, who were dressed in their sparkliest and chicest black and silver attire, sat down for dinner, a presentation and comedic live auction hosted by Les McCurdy and Ken Sons, also known as The Bermuda Mavericks. Auction items included a Bordeaux wine tour and a three-hour cruise on “The Golden Eagle III” on Sarasota Bay.

Before the laughing began, President of the Board of Directors John Raleigh and Humane Society Executive Director Christen Benson welcomed the 117 guests to the gala. Benson shared with the crowd that the nonprofit organization was on track to find homes for 1,500 animals this year.

 

