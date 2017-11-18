Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Gala raises a paw to 25 years

As guests arrived at the 25th annual “Hot Dogs and Cool Cats” Gala on Nov. 18, they were greeted with wagging tails and furry paws.

Rescue and therapy dogs from The Humane Society of Sarasota County lined the foyer of the Sarasota Yacht Club to remind attendees why the event was so important.

Following a cocktail hour, guests, who were dressed in their sparkliest and chicest black and silver attire, sat down for dinner, a presentation and comedic live auction hosted by Les McCurdy and Ken Sons, also known as The Bermuda Mavericks. Auction items included a Bordeaux wine tour and a three-hour cruise on “The Golden Eagle III” on Sarasota Bay.

Before the laughing began, President of the Board of Directors John Raleigh and Humane Society Executive Director Christen Benson welcomed the 117 guests to the gala. Benson shared with the crowd that the nonprofit organization was on track to find homes for 1,500 animals this year.