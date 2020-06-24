 Skip to main content
Rebecca Blitz, executive director of Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, enjoys working with the kids during the summer camp. This is the first year the nonprofit has had a summer camp.

Horsing around in East County

Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020 |

Rebecca Blitz, executive director of Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, enjoys working with the kids during the summer camp. This is the first year the nonprofit has had a summer camp.

Alexis Mariano, who is 11 years old, feeds Norman. Mariano wanted to participate in the camp to have a fun activity to do with friends.

Samantha Toomey, equine manager, and volunteer Ellie Blitz, help 10-year-old camper Joseph Woolbert put a saddle pad on Buddy Cassidy.

Campers Angela LeBouf, who is 9, and Gracie Gerling, who is 11, brush Cherokee before taking the horse out to ride.

Volunteer Ilee Finochiaro leads Cherokee out to the arena. Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy has at least five volunteers to work with five campers.

Volunteers Ilee Finochiaro and Ellie Blitz walk alongside camper Gracie Gerling, who is 11, in the arena.

Camper Joseph Woolbert, who is 10, rides Buddy Cassidy while Samantha Toomey, the equine manager, guides them around the arena. Before riding, campers learn about the horses and how to care for them.

Volunteers Ryan Blitz and Ilee Finochiaro walk alongside camper Angela LeBouf, who is 9. LeBouf was excited to ride Buddy Cassidy.

Camper Lilly Gerling, who is 9, listens to equine manager Samantha Toomey while she rides Cherokee. Cherokee is 22 years old.

Cherokee is happy to be back with riders like camper Lilly Gerling, who is 9, since Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy has been closed since April 1.

Samantha Toomey, equine manager, directs camper Alexis Mariano, who is 11, where to go in the arena while giving her tips on riding. Mariano has ridden a horse twice before the camp.

Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy hosts first summer camp.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Alexis Mariano, an 11 year old participating in Sarasota-Manatee Association for Riding Therapy's summer camp June 24, gently mounted herself onto Cherokee, a brown horse.

Samantha Toomey, an equine manager at SMART, then guided Mariano around the arena. Riding Cherokee was the third time Mariano had ridden a horse in her life. She participated in the camp to have fun activities to do with her friends. 

The weeklong summer camp was a first for SMART. The nonprofit normally has programs and riding lessons during the summer, but due to COVID-19, SMART had to cancel them and close April 1.

Rebecca Blitz, executive director of the nonprofit, said the nonprofit wanted to provide some type of programming for kids to be able to get out of their homes and enjoy activities. 

Participants spend the morning learning about horses and how to care for them as well as riding. After lunch, they do arts and crafts such as making a bird house. 

The camp is limited to five participants who are required to wear masks. Spots are still open in camps starting July 6. Anyone interested in participating can sign up at SMARTRiders.org. The camp is $275 for children under 14 years old and will go through July 31. 

