Horse riders expand skills at SMART camp in east Bradenton

After an hour of riding bareback, Isabella Hackett's legs felt like noodles.

"(The camp) has been nice for me, but my legs would say otherwise," Hackett, who is 11, said with a smile.

Hackett and other campers spent an hour practicing getting their horse to walk, trot and canter at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy's summer camp June 17.

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, calmly held onto the reins as she made Gracie, a horse, gradually move from a laid-back walk to a trot and finally a canter.

The faster Gracie went, the bigger the smile on Rencher's face.

"I love Gracie," Rencher said as she hosed Gracie down after their ride. "I like feeding and riding because it's fun and I like spending time with the horses."

For Hackett and Rencher, who have been riding for at least two years, the camp was an opportunity to expand their skills. For others, it was a chance to learn the basics of how to groom, ride and care for a horse.