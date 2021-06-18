 Skip to main content
Kamila Rencher, who is 10, has been riding for two years.

Horse riders expand skills at SMART camp in east Bradenton

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, has been riding for two years.

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, takes Gracie on a walk around the arena.

Isabella Hackett, who is 11, has Cherokee trot around the arena for a few minutes.

Isabella Hackett, who is 11, says she loves coming to camp because she can see the horses whenever she wants.

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, guides Gracie around a corner in a canter.

Debbie Nadeau, the barn manager at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, instructs Isabella Hackett, who is 11, to lower her hands on the reins while riding Cherokee.

Kamile Rencher, who is 10, and Isabella Hackett, who is 11, listen to instructions before going through a barrel pattern.

Isabella Hackett, who is 11, guides Cherokee around a barrel before moving toward the next barrel.

Cherokee is one of the horses campers get to ride.

Taelyn Chapman makes her way around a barrel on Buddy Cassidy with the help of volunteer Natalie Debaets.

Taelyn Chapman walks Buddy Cassidy with the assistance of volunteer Natalie Debaets and Sabrina Bosarge, who is a PATH instructor in training.

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, practices having Gracie walk over a beam.

Sabrina Bosarge, a PATH instructor in training, Taelyn Chapman, a camper, and volunteer Natalie Debaets make their way around the arena.

Isabella Hackett, who is 11, has Cherokee walk over a beam. His hooves slightly hit the beam as he went over.

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, loves spending time with Gracie.

Isabella Rencher, who is 10, washes Gracie after an hour riding together.

Campers spend time with Jewel, a pony. The two ponies will be at SMART just for the duration of the camp, which ends June 30.

Dazzle, a pony, likes getting attention from the campers.

From grooming to riding, SMART summer camp participants learn more about horses.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

After an hour of riding bareback, Isabella Hackett's legs felt like noodles.

"(The camp) has been nice for me, but my legs would say otherwise," Hackett, who is 11, said with a smile.

Hackett and other campers spent an hour practicing getting their horse to walk, trot and canter at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy's summer camp June 17. 

Kamila Rencher, who is 10, calmly held onto the reins as she made Gracie, a horse, gradually move from a laid-back walk to a trot and finally a canter. 

The faster Gracie went, the bigger the smile on Rencher's face.

"I love Gracie," Rencher said as she hosed Gracie down after their ride. "I like feeding and riding because it's fun and I like spending time with the horses."

For Hackett and Rencher, who have been riding for at least two years, the camp was an opportunity to expand their skills. For others, it was a chance to learn the basics of how to groom, ride and care for a horse.

