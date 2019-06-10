 Skip to main content
Fruitville Elementary School students look through the 250 books from the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast.

Hooked on phonics: Fruitville Elementary School receives book donation

Fruitville Elementary School students look through the 250 books from the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast.

Maydee Cisneros,7, flips through a book from the "Unicorn Princess" series.

Maydee Cisneros,7, flips through a book from the "Unicorn Princess" series.

Books are on display for grade levels K-5.

Books are on display for grade levels K-5.

Kingston Willhen, 7, reads his new book out loud.

Kingston Willhen, 7, reads his new book out loud.

Children pick from books like "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish."

Children pick from books like "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish."

Aurora Gordon debates choosing "Sleep Like A Tiger."

Aurora Gordon debates choosing "Sleep Like A Tiger."

Caroline Zucker, vice chair of the School Board, helps Aleha Alicea read her new book.

Caroline Zucker, vice chair of the School Board, helps Aleha Alicea read her new book.

Miles Wilkes, 6, and Chase Lutz, 6, read their new books together.

Miles Wilkes, 6, and Chase Lutz, 6, read their new books together.

Ghia Fuantase, 6, shows her book choice to Sheila Birnbaum, volunteer project manager for Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast.

Ghia Fuantase, 6, shows her book choice to Sheila Birnbaum, volunteer project manager for Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast.

Samantha Enyart, Rhea Krolik, Lane Juarez, and Aldo Negrete

Samantha Enyart, Rhea Krolik, Lane Juarez, and Aldo Negrete

The kindergarten and first graders read their new books with their teachers.

The kindergarten and first graders read their new books with their teachers.

The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast's donation includes classics like "Junie B. Jones."

The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast's donation includes classics like "Junie B. Jones."

Chiante Townsend, 7, chooses a new book about dinosaurs.

Chiante Townsend, 7, chooses a new book about dinosaurs.

Principal Dusty French reads "The City Mouse and the Country Mouse" to Yissel Mendoza, 6.

Principal Dusty French reads "The City Mouse and the Country Mouse" to Yissel Mendoza, 6.

The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast hosted a free book distribution for Fruitville Elementary School students.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Summer reading just got a little easier for Fruitville Elementary School students thanks to the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS).

The organization held its fifth annual book distribution for grades K-5 on June 10 where it donated 250 books. Student attending the summer learning academy were allowed to take home one book of their choosing. 

"The success of this program is because of the giving community (Sarasota) that we all live in," said Sheila Birnbaum, volunteer project manager of JFCS. "Our goal is to help the children who have the least and need the most."

As students perused the tables covered in books they stopped to point out their favorites. Some elected to read their new books with their teachers or friends while others read aloud to themselves. 

Kelsey Whealy, the Sarasota County School spokeswoman, said that the program helps to to highlight the county's focus on literacy and get students excited about books. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

