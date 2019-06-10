Hooked on phonics: Fruitville Elementary School receives book donation

Summer reading just got a little easier for Fruitville Elementary School students thanks to the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS).

The organization held its fifth annual book distribution for grades K-5 on June 10 where it donated 250 books. Student attending the summer learning academy were allowed to take home one book of their choosing.

"The success of this program is because of the giving community (Sarasota) that we all live in," said Sheila Birnbaum, volunteer project manager of JFCS. "Our goal is to help the children who have the least and need the most."

As students perused the tables covered in books they stopped to point out their favorites. Some elected to read their new books with their teachers or friends while others read aloud to themselves.

Kelsey Whealy, the Sarasota County School spokeswoman, said that the program helps to to highlight the county's focus on literacy and get students excited about books.