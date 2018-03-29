Honoring the heroes of the Vietnam War

When Vietnam War veteran William Brockman returned home from war, he felt it was to less than a hero's welcome.

“We served just like our fathers did in Korea and World War II and like or our sons did in Afghanistan and Iraq,” said Brockman.

“They've all had wonderful welcomes home. There was no official greeting for us when we returned from Vietnam, but I think people are finally saying that wasn’t right and that we need to be recognized for our service. It's 50 years too late, but it’s better late than never.”

Brockman joined his fellow veterans and their families on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day, at the Sarasota National Cemetery’s Patriots Plaza to be honored and remembered for their service during one of the country’s most controversial wars.

Gen. Hugh Shelton, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and Vietnam War veteran, was the event’s keynote speaker and was introduced by Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves.

“It’s an honor to pay tribute to our Vietnam veterans who gave so much during their time in the military and who continue to give back to their communities long after their service has ended,” said Reeves.

The Welcome Home, Southwest Florida celebration to honor Vietnam veterans was a partnership between Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Manatee County Foundation and Tidewell Hospice.

“We know we needed to do something for the veterans because we care for so many of them,” said Tidewell Hospice President and CEO Gerry Radford said. “I hope that the veterans today realize that they are not alone. I hope they feel appreciated, honored and welcomed.”