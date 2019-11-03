Holy guacamole! Market's open in Lakewood Ranch

As potential customers passed his booth at the Market at Lakewood Ranch Nov. 3, Dynasty Guacamole owner Assiel Landa made his pitch.

"Free samples," Landa said as he mixed a bowl of his guacamole magic. "Greatest guacamole in the world."

When people stopped to taste it, they didn't argue.

Landa is new to the Market at Lakewood Ranch as he didn't participate in the last two years at the Sarasota Polo Club. This year, the market moved to the parking lot of the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

"I do the downtown Sarasota market and one of the vendors there recommended that I try Lakewood Ranch," he said. "I like it here. I'm in all the way."

More than 60 vendors were signed up for the opening day.

"I know eventually they will be successful," said Stamper Cheese owner Richard Olson. "I'm confident this one will grow."

Jim Cutway, the owner of Myakka's Gold Apiary, said he loved having more than 60 vendors at the market.

"More diversity brings in people," Cutway said. "It's an eclectic mix of people here in Lakewood Ranch."