Myakka's Gold Apiary owner Jim Cutway gives Lakewood Ranch's Jayson Quinn a taste of his honey at the opening day of the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Holy guacamole! Market's open in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

Myakka's Gold Apiary owner Jim Cutway gives Lakewood Ranch's Jayson Quinn a taste of his honey at the opening day of the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Jim Cutway watches as Ethan Quinn, 7, and Olivia Quinn, 5, enjoy his honey.

Worker Joe Hanchett and owner Richard Olson were selling Stamper Cheese at the market. Olson said he is confident the Lakewood Ranch market will grow.

Dynasty Guacamole owner Assiel Landa mixes a batch during the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Employee Dakota Lyons stands behind the counter of 50 Donuts and Sift Bakehouse goods.

Shoppers had plenty of fresh produce to choose at the Market.

Sunshine Canning owner Lisa Fulk shows off some of her canned goods she is selling at the market.

Fred Dula, who owns Come Under The Yum Yum Tree with his family, had plenty of fresh produce for sale.

Opening day of the Market at Lakewood Ranch drew a huge crowd to the parking lot at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Presto Pesto owner Bob Garbowicz was cooking quickly for a line of customers.

Kurtos owner Aniko Gulyas found that her chimney cake was a hit at the market.

Van Balam, who had a knife sharpening booth at the market at the Sarasota Polo Club last year, has added his own handcrafted pottery this year.

Copper Leaf's Lauren Carpenter pets some goats at the market. She was celebrating her 12th birthday.

The vendors were thrilled with a large opening day crowd.

Musician Sara Nelms entertained the crowd at the market.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch has shifted to the parking lot of the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center this year.

Market at Lakewood Ranch opens to large crowd at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center parking lot.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

As potential customers passed his booth at the Market at Lakewood Ranch Nov. 3, Dynasty Guacamole owner Assiel Landa made his pitch.

"Free samples," Landa said as he mixed a bowl of his guacamole magic. "Greatest guacamole in the world."

When people stopped to taste it, they didn't argue.

Landa is new to the Market at Lakewood Ranch as he didn't participate in the last two years at the Sarasota Polo Club. This year, the market moved to the parking lot of the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

"I do the downtown Sarasota market and one of the vendors there recommended that I try Lakewood Ranch," he said. "I like it here. I'm in all the way."

More than 60 vendors were signed up for the opening day.

"I know eventually they will be successful," said Stamper Cheese owner Richard Olson. "I'm confident this one will grow."

Jim Cutway, the owner of Myakka's Gold Apiary, said he loved having more than 60 vendors at the market.

"More diversity brings in people," Cutway said. "It's an eclectic mix of people here in Lakewood Ranch."

 

