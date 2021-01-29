 Skip to main content
Elementary Education Executive Director Chris Renouf took a look at the garden with Gulf Gate students.

Holocaust Remembrance garden unveiled

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 |

Elementary Education Executive Director Chris Renouf took a look at the garden with Gulf Gate students.

The Daffodil Project aims to plant 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the children who died in the Holocaust.

Aidan Deguia Smajic looked at the butterfly garden overhead.

The garden has butterfly mobiles hanging overhead.

Sarasota Manatee Jewish Federation Senior Director of Programming Trudi Krames, Temple Sinai Director of Youth Education and Outreach and Engagement Bethany Leinweber and Gulf Gate fifth grade teacher Michelle Portnow-Rivas.

The garden has butterfly mobiles hanging overhead.

The Daffodil Project aims to plant 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the children who died in the Holocaust.

Hailey Gammons, Alex Ultsch, Willa Carpenter and Kensi Miller masked up and talked about the garden.

The garden has butterfly mobiles hanging overhead.

Temple members and Gulf Gate Elementary School students celebrated the garden's unveiling on Jan. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Sinai staff and Gulf Gate Elementary School fifth grade students unveiled a daffodil garden on Jan. 27, recognizing the children who died in the Holocaust. 

The garden – part of the Daffodil Project aiming to plant 1.5 million daffodils worldwide in memory of the 1.5 million children who perished during the Holocaust — had 250 daffodil bulbs planted by students at the school with the promise of 250 bulbs to come. 

Gulf Gate fifth grade teacher Michelle Portnow-Rivas spoke to the importance of the garden and had several students recite poems. Students also made butterfly mobiles that hung over the new garden. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

