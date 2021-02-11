Kelly and Mike Harmon moved to Woodleaf Hammock in August and quickly found out moving to a new community during the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to meet people.

Enter cornhole.

The Harmons attended Casual Cornhole for the fourth time Feb. 11 at Bob Gardner Park, making friends between tosses and enjoying a soundtrack featuring hits by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin and more.

"I like getting out, enjoying the fresh air in the morning and meeting new people," Mike Harmon said.

Casual Cornhole will continue at 9 a.m. each Thursday morning through March 11.