Woodleaf Hammock resident Kelly Harmon attended Casual Cornhole for the fourth time Feb. 11.

Holistic recreation in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

Indigo resident Judy Anastasia started going to Casual Cornhole after joining the Ranch Nites Cornhole league, hosted by MVP Sports and Social at Sarasota Polo Club, last year.

Eagle Trace resident Bobbie Doyle had heard of Casual Cornhole but never played the sport before Feb. 11. She was on a walk in Bob Gardner Park and decided to give it a try. She said it wasn't as difficult as she thought.

Country Club East resident Nancy Menard played cornhole for the very first time Feb. 11. She said it was the first time she tried a sport she was good at, with the possible exception of bowling.

Country Club West residents Mollie and Marty Saia were inspired to try Casual Cornhole after watching watching the Ranch Nites Cornhole league, hosted by MVP Sports and Social at Sarasota Polo Club.

Central Park resident Jerry Cote enjoys the camaraderie found at Casual Cornhole. He said it's been hard to meet with people recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Club East resident Sheri Holmes said her neighbor, Nancy Menard, asked her if she wanted to play cornhole while their husbands played golf.

Mike and Kelly Harmon moved to Woodleaf Hammock in August. Kelly Harmon said they didn't know anyone before they started attending Casual Cornhole.

Country Club West resident Marty Saia said his interest in cornhole was piqued by a visit to watch the Ranch Nites Cornhole league, hosted by MVP Sports and Social at Sarasota Polo Club.

Country Club West resident Mollie Saia became fascinated by cornhole after watching the Ranch Nites Cornhole league, hosted by MVP Sports and Social at Sarasota Polo Club.

Casual cornhole players and first-timers enjoy an outdoor morning of camaraderie in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Kelly and Mike Harmon moved to Woodleaf Hammock in August and quickly found out moving to a new community during the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to meet people.

Enter cornhole.

The Harmons attended Casual Cornhole for the fourth time Feb. 11 at Bob Gardner Park, making friends between tosses and enjoying a soundtrack featuring hits by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin and more.

"I like getting out, enjoying the fresh air in the morning and meeting new people," Mike Harmon said.

Casual Cornhole will continue at 9 a.m. each Thursday morning through March 11. 

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

