Annual boat parade makes landing at iconic Linger Lodge in Bradenton.

Mote Ranch residents John and Kristina Waskom didn't take the typical boat ride Dec. 7. They had their vessel decorated in white twinkle lights, a string of martini glass lights and a 7-foot tall Eiffel Tower.

Their boat, the Slowpoke, was the last of four to pull in at the Linger Lodge Restaurant after an hourlong commute from Jiggs Landing as part of the annual holiday boat parade. Their boat decor was inspired by their recent trip to Paris.

"Were were just there in September," Kristina Waskom said. "We thought it'd be fun to relive it with our friends."

Parade participants said they loved the parade experience, especially having residents of homes along the Braden River come out to wave and wish them a "Merry Christmas" as they passed.

River Strand's Pat Walsh rode with friends on a boat captained by Drew Lalor. They sang Christmas carols and even made up songs about their captain as they went.

"It was lovely," she said of the experience.