Mote Ranch residents Kristina and John Waskom brought friends out on their "Night in Paris" themed holiday float. John Waskom got an Eiffel Tower light just for the occasion.

Holiday boats linger down Braden River

Stumble Creek provided live music to diners on the patio of Linger Lodge Restaurant after the parade.

Susanne Hampton enjoyed a boat ride with Dave and Brenda Gradl and Maria Michael Amenta. The Gradl's boat won best decorations last year.

River Strand's Pat Walsh loved riding with friends Linda Gale and Anne Danaher, both of Connecticut.

Palm Aire's Kim and John Lege loved seeing residents along the Braden River come out to wave and say "Merry Christmas" as the boat they were riding passed.

Bradenton's Lisa Crabtree had fun riding a boat with her mom, Palm Aire's Kathleen Allen.

East County residents Richard Desrosiers, Debbe Wildt, Donna Hiltpold, Jean Desrosiers and Dave Hiltpold have traveled the world together. On Dec. 7, they enjoyed a holiday boat ride along the Braden River.

Annual boat parade makes landing at iconic Linger Lodge in Bradenton.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Mote Ranch residents John and Kristina Waskom didn't take the typical boat ride Dec. 7. They had their vessel decorated in white twinkle lights, a string of martini glass lights and a 7-foot tall Eiffel Tower. 

Their boat, the Slowpoke, was the last of four to pull in at the Linger Lodge Restaurant after an hourlong commute from Jiggs Landing as part of the annual holiday boat parade. Their boat decor was inspired by their recent trip to Paris.

"Were were just there in September," Kristina Waskom said. "We thought it'd be fun to relive it with our friends."

Parade participants said they loved the parade experience, especially having residents of homes along the Braden River come out to wave and wish them a "Merry Christmas" as they passed. 

River Strand's Pat Walsh rode with friends on a boat captained by Drew Lalor. They sang Christmas carols and even made up songs about their captain as they went.

"It was lovely," she said of the experience.

 

