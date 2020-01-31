 Skip to main content
Second grader Terrance Bell says controlling the ball is harder than he expected.

Hockey lessons are electric at Tara Elementary School

Second grader Audriana Eck learns she needs to keep the ball close to the hockey stick so it does not roll away and out of her control.

Lightning XXXX Victoria Santello energizes students with high fives before they step into the rink for a scrimmage game.

Second grader Luke Levasseur, left, waits for a chance for the ball as a scrimmage match begins.

Nine-year-old Jayden Mays was ready for competition after practicing his stick-handling skills. He couldn't stop smiling as he competed in scrimmages.

Second grader Jamoni Viverette, front left, retrieves the ball. Third grader Brody Berger, center, is ready to snatch it away.

Third grader Tessa Johnson enjoys playing hockey in physical education class, but enjoyed the challenge of playing against children from other classes and grade levels.

Third grader Daniel Guerra was all smiles as he played in multiple scrimmages.

Second graders Lisa Chupp, Tifany Munoz and Crystal Ramos were excited they each got to take home a new hockey stick and ball.

Third grader Analeigh Bailey was thrilled to pose for a picture with retired professional hockey player Mathieu Garon. She wanted his autograph, too, for her dad, Billy Smith.

Nine-year-olds Keren Ramos and Liza Lopez love watching hockey on television. They were thrilled to get an autograph from former professional Canadian ice hockey player Mathieu Garon, who led the event.

"I tried to do little taps but it did not really work," second grader Sophia Johnson said of trying to control the ball.

Seven-year-old Gabriella Cineus tried to keep the ball close to her stick but it rolled away more quickly than sh could catch it. "I was trying to do it, but it was so hard," she said.

Tampa Bay Lightning program energizes future hockey players, fans.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Tara Elementary School second grader Terrance Bell had his work cut out for him as he held a hockey stick with both hands and attempted to guide a red ball through cones Jan. 31.

Bell normally plays soccer, but he did not mind the change of sports. After all, it is not often the Tampa Bay Lightning sends a crew of street hockey instructors to your school.

Bell was one of 475 second- through fifth-grade students who learned the basics of stick handling before participating in scrimmages thanks to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Build the Thunder Program. The program travels across Florida, visiting public schools and introducing students the sport through instruction, scrimmage games and coaching by a Lightning alumni player — in this case, Canadian goal keeper Mathieu Garon.

“It’s hard, but I like it,” Bell said.

At the end of lessons, each student took home a hockey stick and ball of their own. Bell said he planned to play with his older sister, 8-year-old Sahara Bell.

Tara physical education teacher Amy Teta said the most frequently asked question of the day by students was “Can the Lightning come every Friday?”

She said the school already offers students opportunities to learn street hockey for younger students, but she hopes to offer it more. The Lightning left goals and hockey sticks for the school to use.

The Build the Thunder program, now in its fifth year, last came to Tara Elementary four years ago.

