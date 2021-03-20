 Skip to main content
Denise Kleiner, the operator of Jiggs Landing, shows the development of Jiggs Landing on a map.

Historical landing in east Bradenton

East County's Gary Moore and Carol Lindhorst tour the historic Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin, a replica cabin built by Jiggs Metcalf in the 1940s. "It's real cute," Lindhorst said.

Many of the furniture and items in the replica cabin are donations from people in the community.

Lakewood Ranch's Francesca Tulski and Suzanne MacDonald enjoy a tour of the replica cabin at Jiggs Landing.

Denise Kleiner, the operator of Jiggs Landing, shows Lakewood Ranch's Suzanne MacDonald and Francesca Tulski the furniture in the replica cabin.

The replica cabin includes a sink that has space for storage underneath.

Denise Kleiner, the operator of Jiggs Landing, says people from the community donated fishing poles to be put in the historic Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin.

Jiggs Landing hosts an open house to allow people to tour the historic Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin, a replica cabin built by Jiggs Metcalf in the 1940s.

As part of East County's Heritage Days, Jiggs Landing Outpost is serving sour orange pie. The pie includes the juice of a sour orange.

Smoked mullet dip is paired with crackers. The dip will be served at Jiggs Landing Outpost until March 31.

Swamp cabbage is a favorite at Jiggs Landing Outpost during East County's Heritage Days.

Rita Lewis cuts a piece of sour orange pie. People who order a sour orange pie will be able to keep the tin it comes in.

Jiggs Landing hosts open house while also serving special items for East County's Heritage Days.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

As Lakewood Ranch’s Francesca Tulski walked around the Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin, she noticed a small Coca-Cola container.

“I remember one of these,” Tulski said referencing the Coca-Cola container. “We would bring them to the beach every Sunday in Connecticut.”

Tulski and her friend Suzanne MacDonald, of Lakewood Ranch, toured the Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin March 20 during Jiggs Landing Open House as part of Manatee Heritage Days. The cabin is a replica of cabins built by Jiggs Metcalf in the 1940s.

“I’m interested in off-the-beaten track spots and history,” Tulski said. “I had heard about events here before, and I had not made it out.”

Denise Kleiner, the operator of Jiggs Landing, shared the history of the historic fishing village and information about some of the furniture, appliances and other items in the replica cabin.

When people are done with the tour, they can order special items on the menu that are available until March 31 for East County’s Heritage Days. Jiggs Landing Outpost will have sour orange pie, swamp cabbage and smoked mullet dip.

