Historical landing in east Bradenton

As Lakewood Ranch’s Francesca Tulski walked around the Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin, she noticed a small Coca-Cola container.

“I remember one of these,” Tulski said referencing the Coca-Cola container. “We would bring them to the beach every Sunday in Connecticut.”

Tulski and her friend Suzanne MacDonald, of Lakewood Ranch, toured the Jiggs Landing Fish Camp cabin March 20 during Jiggs Landing Open House as part of Manatee Heritage Days. The cabin is a replica of cabins built by Jiggs Metcalf in the 1940s.

“I’m interested in off-the-beaten track spots and history,” Tulski said. “I had heard about events here before, and I had not made it out.”

Denise Kleiner, the operator of Jiggs Landing, shared the history of the historic fishing village and information about some of the furniture, appliances and other items in the replica cabin.

When people are done with the tour, they can order special items on the menu that are available until March 31 for East County’s Heritage Days. Jiggs Landing Outpost will have sour orange pie, swamp cabbage and smoked mullet dip.