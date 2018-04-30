 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Laura Peters, Speaker Judi Gallagher and Co-Chairwoman Debbie Seitl

Historic Spanish Point takes guests to tropical paradise with Judi Gallagher

Monday, Apr. 30, 2018 |

Floral arrangements adorned the tables.

Tom and Sherry Koski

Guests were given a tropical drink upon arrival.

Laura Shukovsky and Joan Campo

Silke Weiss and Pat Frazier

Angela Montgomery and Marla Doss

John Bryant and Darrell Ayers

Lisa Bechtold and Melanie Custer

Roger Capote and Jennifer Rominiecki

Judy Veale, Bianca Lawrence and Cornelia Matson

Margarete van Antwerpen, Laura Shukovsky, Sylvia Barber, Gerda Hanson and Lynn Speaks

Amanda Gorski and Ashley Peters

Pauline Joerger and Sally Schule

The luncheon's theme was Tropical Treasures.

Beth Malden and Nancy Schulman

Silent auction items were available for bids throughout cocktail hour.

Tracey Reid and Jessica Swift

The first course was a watermelon gazpacho

Executive Director John McCarthy opens the luncheon.

Co-Chairwoman Debbie Seitl thanks the committee for putting the event together.

Judi Gallagher is the culinary director for ABC 7 and the Culinary Travel Editor of mycookingmagazine.com.

Judi Gallagher demonstrated how to cook the main course, red snapper.

The Historic Spanish Point Spring Luncheon was hosted April 30 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Historic Spanish Point hosted its Spring Luncheon, themed Tropical Treasures, on April 30 at Michael's On East. Guests were offered a fruity tropical drink, garnished with an umbrella upon arrival. Cocktail hour was hosted in the atrium with silent auction bidding.

After the cocktail hour, eventgoers made their way into the ballroom for the first course and speeches from Executive Director John McCarthy and Co-Chairwomen Laura Peters and Debbie Seitl. 

The featured speaker was Chef and Culinary Director Judi Gallagher. During courses, Gallagher prepared a meal at the front of the ballroom and answered guests' questions.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

