Historic Spanish Point takes guests to tropical paradise with Judi Gallagher

Historic Spanish Point hosted its Spring Luncheon, themed Tropical Treasures, on April 30 at Michael's On East. Guests were offered a fruity tropical drink, garnished with an umbrella upon arrival. Cocktail hour was hosted in the atrium with silent auction bidding.

After the cocktail hour, eventgoers made their way into the ballroom for the first course and speeches from Executive Director John McCarthy and Co-Chairwomen Laura Peters and Debbie Seitl.

The featured speaker was Chef and Culinary Director Judi Gallagher. During courses, Gallagher prepared a meal at the front of the ballroom and answered guests' questions.