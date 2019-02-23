Historic Spanish Point flies with Fairy House Festival

Tinkerbell might not have been there, but plenty of other fairy friends were floating around the 6th annual Fairy House Festival at Historic Spanish Point.

From face painting and arts and crafts to tasty treats and fairy scavenger hunts, there was plenty for families to do during the festival.

Kids twirled around the grounds, which were separated into four areas to represent nature’s elements, with their fairy wings searching for fairies in the trees in the wetlands walk, tested out hula hooping in the “water land” area and made their own gnomes in the “Earth land.”

When the fairies needed a break from the activities, they could cool off with shaved ice, ice pops or other dishes from various food trucks.