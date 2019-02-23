 Skip to main content
Fairy enthusiasts could write wishes and notes to fairies then tie them to a string.

Historic Spanish Point flies with Fairy House Festival

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

Ava Cartwight is all smiles as she goes on a fairy scavenger hunt.

Aarilynn and Kinley Vawter

Lillian and Grace Wilson

Kids and their families could search for fairies in this short walkway.

Michaela Tubbs ties her note to a tree.

Marlee Holter takes a turn hula hooping.

Alyssa Koloski, Brooke Yost and Piper Larsen

Thomas Chiasson, Lolo Driscoll and Annasophia Chiasson

Festivalgoers could vote on their favorite fairy houses.

Alyssa and Vanessa Mayer

From face painting to arts and crafts, the 6th annual Fairy House Festival had activities for all ages over the weekend.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Tinkerbell might not have been there, but plenty of other fairy friends were floating around the 6th annual Fairy House Festival at Historic Spanish Point.

From face painting and arts and crafts to tasty treats and fairy scavenger hunts, there was plenty for families to do during the festival.

Kids twirled around the grounds, which were separated into four areas to represent nature’s elements, with their fairy wings searching for fairies in the trees in the wetlands walk, tested out hula hooping in the “water land” area and made their own gnomes in the “Earth land.”

When the fairies needed a break from the activities, they could cool off with shaved ice, ice pops or other dishes from various food trucks.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

