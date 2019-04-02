 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Director John McCarthy and Guest Speaker Alma Johnson

Historic Spanish Point creates a buzz for spring luncheon

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Executive Director John McCarthy and Guest Speaker Alma Johnson

Buy this Photo
Diane McKeever and Chairwoman Olivia Craig

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Diane McKeever and Chairwoman Olivia Craig

Buy this Photo
Gretchen Kovac and John Mercurio

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Gretchen Kovac and John Mercurio

Buy this Photo
Leslee Deckard, Elaine Barber, Kathleen Schulte, Debbie Dietz and Lori Deckard

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Leslee Deckard, Elaine Barber, Kathleen Schulte, Debbie Dietz and Lori Deckard

Buy this Photo
Pam Holiday and Mel Davis

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Pam Holiday and Mel Davis

Buy this Photo
Marianne Gordon, Dennis Backens and Meade Ferguson

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Marianne Gordon, Dennis Backens and Meade Ferguson

Buy this Photo
Historic Spanish Point "bee-dazzled" its Annual Spring Luncheon.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Historic Spanish Point "bee-dazzled" its Annual Spring Luncheon.

Buy this Photo
The Michael's On East ballroom had a summer feel to it.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

The Michael's On East ballroom had a summer feel to it.

Buy this Photo
Colorful flowers decorated the tables.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Colorful flowers decorated the tables.

Buy this Photo
Each table had its own guest honey bee.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Each table had its own guest honey bee.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Honey Company left samples of its honey on the tables.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Sarasota Honey Company left samples of its honey on the tables.

Buy this Photo
Mimi Cirbusova and Guest Speaker Alma Johnson

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Mimi Cirbusova and Guest Speaker Alma Johnson

Buy this Photo
Joyce Scherrer with Cathy and Mark Hawkins

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Joyce Scherrer with Cathy and Mark Hawkins

Buy this Photo
Linda Mansperger, Lisa King, Judy Ball and Leslie Butterfield

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Linda Mansperger, Lisa King, Judy Ball and Leslie Butterfield

Buy this Photo
A guest presentation was given by Sarasota Honey Company.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

A guest presentation was given by Sarasota Honey Company.

Buy this Photo
Each neighborhood in Sarasota and Manatee county has bees that produce a different colored honey. The darker honey comes from further north.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Each neighborhood in Sarasota and Manatee county has bees that produce a different colored honey. The darker honey comes from further north.

Buy this Photo
Alma Johnson is the co-founder of Sarasota Honey Company.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Alma Johnson is the co-founder of Sarasota Honey Company.

Buy this Photo
Sylvia Barber and Cornelia Matson

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Sylvia Barber and Cornelia Matson

Buy this Photo
Bees were brought in, and guests could look for the queen bee.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Bees were brought in, and guests could look for the queen bee.

Buy this Photo
Mary Helms and Lynn Dunn

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Mary Helms and Lynn Dunn

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Rominiecki, Mary Evelyn Guyton and Pauline Wamsler

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Jennifer Rominiecki, Mary Evelyn Guyton and Pauline Wamsler

Buy this Photo
Breanca Niski and Nicole Nash

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Breanca Niski and Nicole Nash

Buy this Photo
Nancy Roucher and Bruce Rodgers

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Nancy Roucher and Bruce Rodgers

Buy this Photo
Share
The Bee-Dazzled Annual Spring Luncheon was held April 2 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Historic Spanish Point Annual Spring Luncheon was a little sweeter than normal April 2 at Michael's On East. 

The theme "Bee-Dazzled" was inspired by the guest speaker, Alma Johnson. Johnson is the co-owner of Sarasota Honey Company. She even brought in extra special guests – a colony of honey bees. Each table even had its own bee join them for lunch. 

The social hour included a specialty cocktail called the Honey-Lemon Drop Cocktail, made with vodka, honey and lemon juice. After enjoying their drinks, talking about the latest buzz with friends and browsing the silent auction, guests bee-lined to their seats for the program. The program included a "bee-dazzling" presentation by Alma Johnson about the bees in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and how their honey differs from neighborhood to neighborhood. "Untold Stories" by Historic Spanish Point Executive Director John McCarthy followed, along with a paddle raise. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement