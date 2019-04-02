Historic Spanish Point creates a buzz for spring luncheon

Historic Spanish Point Annual Spring Luncheon was a little sweeter than normal April 2 at Michael's On East.

The theme "Bee-Dazzled" was inspired by the guest speaker, Alma Johnson. Johnson is the co-owner of Sarasota Honey Company. She even brought in extra special guests – a colony of honey bees. Each table even had its own bee join them for lunch.

The social hour included a specialty cocktail called the Honey-Lemon Drop Cocktail, made with vodka, honey and lemon juice. After enjoying their drinks, talking about the latest buzz with friends and browsing the silent auction, guests bee-lined to their seats for the program. The program included a "bee-dazzling" presentation by Alma Johnson about the bees in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and how their honey differs from neighborhood to neighborhood. "Untold Stories" by Historic Spanish Point Executive Director John McCarthy followed, along with a paddle raise.