Hip, hip hooray for HIPPY graduates

Dozens of preschoolers donned their cap and gowns to celebrate their graduation from the Sarasota YMCA Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters on Aug. 17 at the Sarasota YMCA Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Branch.

The program helps children, especially those from low-income families, prepare for success in school. Tutors meet with families in their homes to give parents support and resources for school readiness.

Jone Williams, HIPPY and Y Achievers director for the YMCA, said the program’s goal is to close the achievement gap by supporting parents in their role as their child’s first teacher.

“This is our 26th graduating class and every year, 95% of our children are proven to be ready for kindergarten through an assessment by their teachers,” said Williams.