Maria and Tedololo Gomez with their sons, Esteban and Diego.

Hip, hip hooray for HIPPY graduates

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

HIPPY graduates Arianny Sayagua, Ryan Aca, Yahir Dominguez and Joana Demha

Joana and Elvia Demha

Alexys and Eulalia Cruz

Lina Bernal with her sons, Miguel and Gabriel.

Danae and Hansel Amador with their mother, Rocio Delgado, and their grandmother Maria Teresa Martinez.

Andrea McCrae with her daughter, Nyasia Cooper.

HIPPY graduates during their graduation processional.

HIPPY graduates during their graduation processional.

HIPPY alums lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

HIPPY students celebrated with their families on Aug. 17 at the Sarasota YMCA Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Branch during their graduation ceremony.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Dozens of preschoolers donned their cap and gowns to celebrate their graduation from the Sarasota YMCA Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters on Aug. 17 at the Sarasota YMCA Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Branch. 

The program helps children, especially those from low-income families, prepare for success in school. Tutors meet with families in their homes to give parents support and resources for school readiness.

Jone Williams, HIPPY and Y Achievers director for the YMCA, said the program’s goal is to close the achievement gap by supporting parents in their role as their child’s first teacher.

“This is our 26th graduating class and every year, 95% of our children are proven to be ready for kindergarten through an assessment by their teachers,” said Williams.

