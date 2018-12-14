Men sip and savor for the Child Protection Center

It was a night for the guys Dec. 13 at the Edson Keith Mansion.

The sixth annual Men, Whiskey & Watches brought in both men and women to sip whiskey, savor local bites, socialize with friends and win watches.

The annual event is hosted by the Child Protection Center, an organization that focuses on the prevention, intervention and treatment for abused children. To show support for the mission, guests could purchase a blue bracelet, then hop into a photo opportunity showing off all the light up bracelets.

There were 15 local restaurants serving appetizers and mini entrees, as well as samplings from many whiskey brands. For those that wanted to indulge, there were cigars provided.

To end the evening, one of the presenting sponsors, Graci McGillicuddy, picked the lucky winner of the Jeep Renegade out of the raffle.