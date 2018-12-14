 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairmen Brooke Misantone, Mike Granthon and Dan Starostecki

Men sip and savor for the Child Protection Center

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Co-Chairmen Brooke Misantone, Mike Granthon and Dan Starostecki

Buy this Photo
Brooke Rogers and Sheena Maini

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Brooke Rogers and Sheena Maini

Buy this Photo
Mike and Karen Valentino with Executive Director Doug Staley

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Mike and Karen Valentino with Executive Director Doug Staley

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Takerian and Erick Quevedo

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Suzanne Takerian and Erick Quevedo

Buy this Photo
Roger Capote, Co-Chairman Dan Starostecki and Tom Doan

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Roger Capote, Co-Chairman Dan Starostecki and Tom Doan

Buy this Photo
Jarett Yavitz, Co-Chairman Dan Starostecki, Matt Edelson and Jimmy Protigal

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Jarett Yavitz, Co-Chairman Dan Starostecki, Matt Edelson and Jimmy Protigal

Buy this Photo
So Staged set up tables for guests to dine at.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

So Staged set up tables for guests to dine at.

Buy this Photo
Will Ralston painted live art during the evening.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Will Ralston painted live art during the evening.

Buy this Photo
One lucky winner took home this Jeep Renegade.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

One lucky winner took home this Jeep Renegade.

Buy this Photo
Cornerstone & Co. had a truck at the back of the event.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Cornerstone & Co. had a truck at the back of the event.

Buy this Photo
Brian and Valerie Jones

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Brian and Valerie Jones

Buy this Photo
Donna Koffman and Daria Spina

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Donna Koffman and Daria Spina

Buy this Photo
Karlenn Peluso and Tatyana Sharoubim Stewart

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Karlenn Peluso and Tatyana Sharoubim Stewart

Buy this Photo
Watches from many different jewelers were for sale and on display.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Watches from many different jewelers were for sale and on display.

Buy this Photo
Marie Bowman and Sarah Massey

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Marie Bowman and Sarah Massey

Buy this Photo
David Ford-Coates and Brandon McAllister

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

David Ford-Coates and Brandon McAllister

Buy this Photo
Brian Mariash and Roger Pettingell

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Brian Mariash and Roger Pettingell

Buy this Photo
Guests were able to sample whiskeys from a variety of different vendors.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Guests were able to sample whiskeys from a variety of different vendors.

Buy this Photo
Desserts were also available for an after dinner snack.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Desserts were also available for an after dinner snack.

Buy this Photo
Steve Edwards, Shawn Durrant, Corey Compton and Matt Lindsberg

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Steve Edwards, Shawn Durrant, Corey Compton and Matt Lindsberg

Buy this Photo
Daniel Cusack and Brandon Kulpeksa

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Daniel Cusack and Brandon Kulpeksa

Buy this Photo
Julia Dees and Kristin Doyle

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Julia Dees and Kristin Doyle

Buy this Photo
Templeton Rye brought a few different kinds of their whiskey.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Templeton Rye brought a few different kinds of their whiskey.

Buy this Photo
Guests could both purchase cigars bracelets to support CPC's mission.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Guests could both purchase cigars bracelets to support CPC's mission.

Buy this Photo
Ryan Tyrrell and Alex Roberts

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Ryan Tyrrell and Alex Roberts

Buy this Photo
Michael Hagan and John Leeming

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Michael Hagan and John Leeming

Buy this Photo
Food and drink stations were set up inside the mansion and on the grounds.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Food and drink stations were set up inside the mansion and on the grounds.

Buy this Photo
Guests were given a whiskey glass for their samplings.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Guests were given a whiskey glass for their samplings.

Buy this Photo
Molly O'Brien and Nicole Christie

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Molly O'Brien and Nicole Christie

Buy this Photo
The Co-Chairmen received gifts at the end of the evening.

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

The Co-Chairmen received gifts at the end of the evening.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairman Dan and Nicole Starostecki

Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 |

Co-Chairman Dan and Nicole Starostecki

Buy this Photo
Share
Men, Whiskey & Watches was hosted Dec. 13 at the Edson Keith Mansion
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a night for the guys Dec. 13 at the Edson Keith Mansion.

The sixth annual Men, Whiskey & Watches brought in both men and women to sip whiskey, savor local bites, socialize with friends and win watches.

The annual event is hosted by the Child Protection Center, an organization that focuses on the prevention, intervention and treatment for abused children. To show support for the mission, guests could purchase a blue bracelet, then hop into a photo opportunity showing off all the light up bracelets. 

There were 15 local restaurants serving appetizers and mini entrees, as well as samplings from many whiskey brands. For those that wanted to indulge, there were cigars provided. 

To end the evening, one of the presenting sponsors, Graci McGillicuddy, picked the lucky winner of the Jeep Renegade out of the raffle. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement