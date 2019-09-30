 Skip to main content
Ed Nugent and Jimmy Bonner pose while Debbie Shaffer runs by in her red clown nose.

High time for a good time at Business After Hours

Jim Larson grabs a few appetizers.

Lynn and Jim Larson attended the event.

Debbie McClung, Vince Laporta and Liz Yerkes at the circus.

Aaron Watkins tries to sip Liz Yerkes' champagne from above.

Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux pours champagne for Beth Graves from above.

Perfectly bubbly champagne from above.

Scott Kuykendall and Jimmy Bonner.

Jack Dean, Liz Bouchard and Circus Arts Conservatory owner Pedro Reis.

Gail Loefgren and Brad Marner.

Andrew Vac with Circus Arts Conservatory owner Pedro Reis and managing director Jennifer Mitchell.

Managing director of the Circus Arts Conservatory Jennifer Mitchell speaks to the crowd.

Beth Graves and Rebecca Blitz.

Nicole Mahin, Andrew Vac and Olivia Dragonette.

Attendees mingle as a trapeze artist takes flight.

1A??? Liz Bouchard and Debbie Shaffer.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Circus Arts Conservatory for the event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Spirits were flying high at the most recent Business After Hours event for the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce. 

The members ventured off the island to network at the Circus Arts Conservatory, where trapeze artists and fearless tumblers spun and flipped around them. A woman suspended from silks poured champagne — while upside-down — to wide-eyed attendees, and talented kids leaped from 30-foot high platforms to swing through the air. Aaron Watkins on stilts feigned sipping from champagne glasses with a comically long straw, and Debbie Shaffer dashed around with a bevy of red noses for photos. 

Eyes were trained mostly on the flips and leaps being done, and chatter turned to the early fall weather and the excitement of the island’s season coming up, but Andrew Vac spoke about the importance of local businesses and endeavors to support the arts like the Circus Arts Conservatory.

