'High School Musical' hits ODA stage

Students at The Out-of-Door Academy's Upper School campus showed the importance of doing what you love and accepting everyone with their rendition of Disney's "High School Musical On Stage." In the show, East High basketball star Troy Bolton befriends the school's new girl, math genius Gabriella Montez. Both discover, however, they love to sing and perform, despite their friends wishes to stay within their social circles.

ODA's Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall, as Bolton and Montez, steal the show with their harmonies.

Performances continue at 7 p.m. Jan.26-27 at ODA's Black Box Theater, 5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota.