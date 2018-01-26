 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall, as star basketball player Troy Bolton and math wiz Gabriella Montez, sing about finding their new friendship.

'High School Musical' hits ODA stage

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall, as star basketball player Troy Bolton and math wiz Gabriella Montez, sing about finding their new friendship.

Buy this Photo
Eighth-grade ODA teacher Kathy Dozier plays Ms. Darbus, the drama teacher, as she tells her detention students to pretend to be animals and encourages creativity.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Eighth-grade ODA teacher Kathy Dozier plays Ms. Darbus, the drama teacher, as she tells her detention students to pretend to be animals and encourages creativity.

Buy this Photo
ODA high schooler Kelsey Lugannani and Johnny Robinson, portraying basketball players, talk about the upcoming championships.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

ODA high schooler Kelsey Lugannani and Johnny Robinson, portraying basketball players, talk about the upcoming championships.

Buy this Photo
Mary Gomien serves as the daily radio DJ for the school.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Mary Gomien serves as the daily radio DJ for the school.

Buy this Photo
Thespians are always ready to perform.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Thespians are always ready to perform.

Buy this Photo
Eighth-grade ODA teacher Kathy Dozier plays Ms. Darbus, the drama teacher, as she holds auditions for the school's upcoming play.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Eighth-grade ODA teacher Kathy Dozier plays Ms. Darbus, the drama teacher, as she holds auditions for the school's upcoming play.

Buy this Photo
Natalie Carrion, portraying Kelsi Neilsen, the drama club's pianist, shares with Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez (Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall) the way her song is supposed to sound when performed.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Natalie Carrion, portraying Kelsi Neilsen, the drama club's pianist, shares with Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez (Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall) the way her song is supposed to sound when performed.

Buy this Photo
Claire Karp-Hauser and Cameron Lugannani , as Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan Evans, always have lead roles in the school's musicals.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Claire Karp-Hauser and Cameron Lugannani , as Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan Evans, always have lead roles in the school's musicals.

Buy this Photo
Despite objections from his friends, Ian Strang, center, is determined to profess his love to the school's star actress by baking her dessert.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Despite objections from his friends, Ian Strang, center, is determined to profess his love to the school's star actress by baking her dessert.

Buy this Photo
Middle Schooler Joseph Clarke sings as a member of East High's academic team.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

Middle Schooler Joseph Clarke sings as a member of East High's academic team.

Buy this Photo
High schooler Kelland Timothy, joins Madisyn Wandall, Joseph Clarke and high schooler Christian Ramos as a brainiac competing in an academic competition.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 |

High schooler Kelland Timothy, joins Madisyn Wandall, Joseph Clarke and high schooler Christian Ramos as a brainiac competing in an academic competition.

Buy this Photo
Share
Middle school students bring the Disney show to life.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Students at The Out-of-Door Academy's Upper School campus showed the importance of doing what you love and accepting everyone with their rendition of Disney's "High School Musical On Stage." In the show, East High basketball star Troy Bolton befriends the school's new girl, math genius Gabriella Montez. Both discover, however, they love to sing and perform, despite their friends wishes to stay within their social circles.

ODA's Johnny Robinson and Madisyn Wandall, as Bolton and Montez, steal the show with their harmonies. 

Performances continue at 7 p.m. Jan.26-27 at ODA's Black Box Theater, 5950 Deer Drive, Sarasota.

Related Stories

Advertisement