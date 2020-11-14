Hermitage Artist Retreat's Artful Lobster returns with outdoor celebration

Hermitage Artist Retreat supporters returned to the campus for a day full of lobster and fun for the 2020 Artful Lobster fundraiser.

The annual fundraiser, which has supporters enjoying cocktails, music, and lobster meals prepared by Michael's On East, had to adapt this year to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hermitage staff checked the temperature of masked attendees, who sat at spaced-apart tables beneath a tent at the retreat's beachside location.

Hermitage artist and violinist Ralph Farris played for the audience before they dug into their lobster feast. The program concluded with a toast to Hermitage heroes Nelda & Jim Thompson, who had a seagrape tree named in their honor.