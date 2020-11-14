 Skip to main content
Susan Brainerd, Stuart Mushlin and Francine Achbar

Hermitage Artist Retreat's Artful Lobster returns with outdoor celebration

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

Susan Brainerd, Stuart Mushlin and Francine Achbar

Elaine and Rod Hershberger

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Elaine and Rod Hershberger

Vic Von Klemperer and Meg Lowman

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Vic Von Klemperer and Meg Lowman

Robyn and Chuck Citryn

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Robyn and Chuck Citryn

Artful Lobster co-chairwoman Flora Major, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, and co-chairwoman Leslie Edwards

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Artful Lobster co-chairwoman Flora Major, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, and co-chairwoman Leslie Edwards

Dave Lapio played the steel drums.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Dave Lapio played the steel drums.

Dianna Baker and Maryann Casey

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Dianna Baker and Maryann Casey

The events tables were further spaced apart.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

The events tables were further spaced apart.

Lisa Slyman, Tina Shao Napoli, Faine Smith and Sondra Biller

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Lisa Slyman, Tina Shao Napoli, Faine Smith and Sondra Biller

Duncan and Liz Richardson with Susan and Andrew Birkholz

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Duncan and Liz Richardson with Susan and Andrew Birkholz

Brent Greeno asked everyone to take their seats.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Brent Greeno asked everyone to take their seats.

Michael and Amanda Kulaw

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Michael and Amanda Kulaw

Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg led off the program.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg led off the program.

Charles and Susan Hines with John and Janet McIntyre

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Charles and Susan Hines with John and Janet McIntyre

Hermitage co-founder and program director Patricia Caswell thanked the audience and introduced the day's entertainment.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Hermitage co-founder and program director Patricia Caswell thanked the audience and introduced the day's entertainment.

Violinist and Hermitage Artist Ralph Farris played for the audience throughout the program.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Violinist and Hermitage Artist Ralph Farris played for the audience throughout the program.

Kathy and Jerry Jordan

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Kathy and Jerry Jordan

Hermione Gilpin and Donna Koffman

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Hermione Gilpin and Donna Koffman

Ed and Mary Lou Winnick

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 |

Ed and Mary Lou Winnick

The outdoor event was held Nov. 14.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Hermitage Artist Retreat supporters returned to the campus for a day full of lobster and fun for the 2020 Artful Lobster fundraiser. 

The annual fundraiser, which has supporters enjoying cocktails, music, and lobster meals prepared by Michael's On East, had to adapt this year to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hermitage staff checked the temperature of masked attendees, who sat at spaced-apart tables beneath a tent at the retreat's beachside location. 

Hermitage artist and violinist Ralph Farris played for the audience before they dug into their lobster feast. The program concluded with a toast to Hermitage heroes Nelda & Jim Thompson, who had a seagrape tree named in their honor. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

