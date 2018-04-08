 Skip to main content
Jaime Castaneda, Award Winner Martyna Majok and Josiah Bania

Hermitage Artist Retreat awards Greenfield Prize

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Jaime Castaneda, Award Winner Martyna Majok and Josiah Bania

Bill and Joni Greenfield

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Bill and Joni Greenfield

Jeff and Chairwoman Nikki Sedacca

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Jeff and Chairwoman Nikki Sedacca

Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Board President Debbi Benedict

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Board President Debbi Benedict

Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Award Winner Martyna Majok

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Award Winner Martyna Majok

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Gerri Aaron and Carol White Bold

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Gerri Aaron and Carol White Bold

Tricia Mire and Roxie Jerde

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Tricia Mire and Roxie Jerde

Buddy Thompson entertained guests with music during social hour.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Buddy Thompson entertained guests with music during social hour.

Ron and Pat Pantello with Beth Hymel and Bill Epstein

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Ron and Pat Pantello with Beth Hymel and Bill Epstein

Ida Zito and Margaret Wise

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Ida Zito and Margaret Wise

Craig Badinger, Creg Sclavi and Casey Wortmann

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Craig Badinger, Creg Sclavi and Casey Wortmann

Hermione Gilpin, Robin Radin and Georgia Court

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Hermione Gilpin, Robin Radin and Georgia Court

The prize was awarded to playwright Martyna Majok.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

The prize was awarded to playwright Martyna Majok.

Bavel Kapic and Nancy Roucher

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Bavel Kapic and Nancy Roucher

The tables were decorated with Greenfield Prize lookalike decor.

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

The tables were decorated with Greenfield Prize lookalike decor.

Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Alyssia Lazin, Craig Badinger and Elizabeth Siegried

Sunday, Apr. 8, 2018

Alyssia Lazin, Craig Badinger and Elizabeth Siegried

The Greenfield Prize Dinner was hosted April 8 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Heritage Artist Retreat presented the Greenfield Prize to playwright Martyna Majok on April 8. 

The prize of $30,000 is awarded to the winner as a commission for future works. Majok has the next two years to complete her new work. 

The Greenfield Prize Dinner started with a short social hour in the Michael's On East ballroom, followed by dinner. After dinner, guests were able to see selected scenes from Majok's works, "Ironbound" and "Cost of Living." Then, the award was presented to Majok.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

