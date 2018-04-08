Hermitage Artist Retreat awards Greenfield Prize

The Heritage Artist Retreat presented the Greenfield Prize to playwright Martyna Majok on April 8.

The prize of $30,000 is awarded to the winner as a commission for future works. Majok has the next two years to complete her new work.

The Greenfield Prize Dinner started with a short social hour in the Michael's On East ballroom, followed by dinner. After dinner, guests were able to see selected scenes from Majok's works, "Ironbound" and "Cost of Living." Then, the award was presented to Majok.