 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sara Krusenstjerna, Peggy Hunt, Linda Gribble and Jacobina Trump

Hermitage Artist Retreat backs creatives with Artful Lobster

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Sara Krusenstjerna, Peggy Hunt, Linda Gribble and Jacobina Trump

Buy this Photo
Co-chairwomen Susan Brainerd and Susan McLeod

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Co-chairwomen Susan Brainerd and Susan McLeod

Buy this Photo
Each table had flowers and lobster bibs for guests.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Each table had flowers and lobster bibs for guests.

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Lisa Rubinstein

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Lisa Rubinstein

Buy this Photo
Chris and Patricia Caswell

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Chris and Patricia Caswell

Buy this Photo
Alice and Dan Maksymowicz

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Alice and Dan Maksymowicz

Buy this Photo
Cheryl and Tom Walker

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Cheryl and Tom Walker

Buy this Photo
Fine jewelry and art creations were available at the silent auction.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Fine jewelry and art creations were available at the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Malcolm and Kathryn Robertson

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Malcolm and Kathryn Robertson

Buy this Photo
Joy Norwood and Carol Crosby

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Joy Norwood and Carol Crosby

Buy this Photo
Dolly Vinton and Stephanie Weisband

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Dolly Vinton and Stephanie Weisband

Buy this Photo
Irene Oakley Johnson, Michele Redwine, Sophia LaRusso, Nancy Boxill-Thompson and Dennis Thompson

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Irene Oakley Johnson, Michele Redwine, Sophia LaRusso, Nancy Boxill-Thompson and Dennis Thompson

Buy this Photo
Becky Dubowik, Sue Joachim and Laurie Dignam

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Becky Dubowik, Sue Joachim and Laurie Dignam

Buy this Photo
Charlie Lose-Frahm, Linda Gribble and Louise Martin

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Charlie Lose-Frahm, Linda Gribble and Louise Martin

Buy this Photo
Co-chairwoman Susan McLeod, Charlotte Perret, Stephanie Farim and Nancy Roucher

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Co-chairwoman Susan McLeod, Charlotte Perret, Stephanie Farim and Nancy Roucher

Buy this Photo
Peter and Marcia Christ

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Peter and Marcia Christ

Buy this Photo
Jorge Blanco, Jerry May, Robert Bernstein and Elena Blanco

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Jorge Blanco, Jerry May, Robert Bernstein and Elena Blanco

Buy this Photo
Share
The retreat's 2019 fundraiser was held Nov. 10.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

It was a fine day for lobster and artistic patronage Nov. 9 during the Hermitage Artist Retreat's annual Artful Lobster fundraiser. 

 Supporters visited the organization's Manasota Key Gulf-front campus for an afternoon of sipping drinks and — most importantly –  enjoying tasty lobster to support the many artists who call the Hermitage Artist Retreat their workplace. Despite an early-morning chill, the clouds soon parted and the temperature reached a comfortable level for more than 200 guests to enjoy a family-style seafood meal. They later enjoyed a genre-bending violin performance from artist and Hermitage fellow Daniel Bernard Roumain.

A welcome addition this year was the Hermitage Artist Retreat's trolley system that shuttled guests back and forth from the parking area. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement