Hermitage Artist Retreat backs creatives with Artful Lobster

It was a fine day for lobster and artistic patronage Nov. 9 during the Hermitage Artist Retreat's annual Artful Lobster fundraiser.

Supporters visited the organization's Manasota Key Gulf-front campus for an afternoon of sipping drinks and — most importantly – enjoying tasty lobster to support the many artists who call the Hermitage Artist Retreat their workplace. Despite an early-morning chill, the clouds soon parted and the temperature reached a comfortable level for more than 200 guests to enjoy a family-style seafood meal. They later enjoyed a genre-bending violin performance from artist and Hermitage fellow Daniel Bernard Roumain.

A welcome addition this year was the Hermitage Artist Retreat's trolley system that shuttled guests back and forth from the parking area.