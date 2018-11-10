Hermitage Artist Retreat dishes up lobster

Local philanthropists are anything but shellfish, we mean, selfish, when it comes to giving back to the community.

An hour south of Sarasota, supporters of the Hermitage Artist Retreat dined on lobster for at the Hermitage Campus on Manasota Key to support the artists who reside there.

Two of the artists currently residing on the campus performed for guests as they enjoyed lunch, including Courtney Bryan, a composer and pianist, and Jen Shyu, a composer and performer.

Dinner was served family style by Michael's On East, and included a side of lobster tail, as the name of the event suggests.