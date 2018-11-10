 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Larry Bold, Carol White Bold, Jen Shyu and Executive Director Bruce Rodgers

Hermitage Artist Retreat dishes up lobster

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Larry Bold, Carol White Bold, Jen Shyu and Executive Director Bruce Rodgers

Buy this Photo
Artists Jen Shyu and Courtney Bryan

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Artists Jen Shyu and Courtney Bryan

Buy this Photo
Debbi Benedict and Craig Badinger

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Debbi Benedict and Craig Badinger

Buy this Photo
Stephanie Weisband, Dolly Vinton, Anita Eldridge, Barb Glanz and Kristin Harkin

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Stephanie Weisband, Dolly Vinton, Anita Eldridge, Barb Glanz and Kristin Harkin

Buy this Photo
Mario and Jennifer Messina

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Mario and Jennifer Messina

Buy this Photo
Nelson Oliveira, Phil Baker and Joseph Holt

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Nelson Oliveira, Phil Baker and Joseph Holt

Buy this Photo
Andy Maass

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Andy Maass

Buy this Photo
The Hermitage Artist Retreat has hosted almost 500 artists since 2003.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

The Hermitage Artist Retreat has hosted almost 500 artists since 2003.

Buy this Photo
The tables were decorated in blue and yellow with white hydrangeas.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

The tables were decorated in blue and yellow with white hydrangeas.

Buy this Photo
Dave Lapio played the steel drum throughout cocktail hour.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Dave Lapio played the steel drum throughout cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Gina White and Mark Steinwachs

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Gina White and Mark Steinwachs

Buy this Photo
Five live auction items were auctioned off.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Five live auction items were auctioned off.

Buy this Photo
Christine Boone, Sue Allison and Co-Founder and Program Director Patricia Caswell

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Christine Boone, Sue Allison and Co-Founder and Program Director Patricia Caswell

Buy this Photo
Ernest Booker, Jean Robert Michaud and Charles Brown

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Ernest Booker, Jean Robert Michaud and Charles Brown

Buy this Photo
Each guest was given a bib to keep away the mess.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Each guest was given a bib to keep away the mess.

Buy this Photo
Before the lunch was served, guests could enjoy a clam chowder.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Before the lunch was served, guests could enjoy a clam chowder.

Buy this Photo
Terry Chandler and Carol Brock

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Terry Chandler and Carol Brock

Buy this Photo
Lois Lucek, Carolyn Michel and Lisa Rubinstein

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Lois Lucek, Carolyn Michel and Lisa Rubinstein

Buy this Photo
Stacia King and Lee Williams

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Stacia King and Lee Williams

Buy this Photo
Jen Shyu sang a new song for the audience.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Jen Shyu sang a new song for the audience.

Buy this Photo
Courtney Bryan played the piano for guests.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Courtney Bryan played the piano for guests.

Buy this Photo
Michael's On East served lobster.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 |

Michael's On East served lobster.

Buy this Photo
Share
Artful Lobster was held Nov. 10 at the Hermitage Campus on Manasota Key.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Local philanthropists are anything but shellfish, we mean, selfish, when it comes to giving back to the community. 

An hour south of Sarasota, supporters of the Hermitage Artist Retreat dined on lobster for at the Hermitage Campus on Manasota Key to support the artists who reside there. 

Two of the artists currently residing on the campus performed for guests as they enjoyed lunch, including Courtney Bryan, a composer and pianist, and Jen Shyu, a composer and performer. 

Dinner was served family style by Michael's On East, and included a side of lobster tail, as the name of the event suggests. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement