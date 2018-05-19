Healthy Start Coalition and Sarasota Kiwanis Club host community baby shower

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota offered helping hands on May 19.

The two organizations teamed up to host the 24th annual Community Baby Shower at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club. The event was free to expecting mom and families with babies under one year old.

Local resource organizations set up booths to provide information to the families. Other activities included a fitness demonstration by Mama’s Got Groove, face painting and a diaper derby.