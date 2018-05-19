 Skip to main content
Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County Executive Director Shon Ewens and Mike and Elijah Theodore

Healthy Start Coalition and Sarasota Kiwanis Club host community baby shower

Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County Executive Director Shon Ewens and Mike and Elijah Theodore

Zachary Anderson

Zachary Anderson

Eliot Dalton crawls to his mom during the diaper derby. Dalton finished the short race first.

Eliot Dalton crawls to his mom during the diaper derby. Dalton finished the short race first.

Shannon and Kortney Barnes

Shannon and Kortney Barnes

Jonathan Aguilar enjoys a snack while waiting in line with his mom.

Jonathan Aguilar enjoys a snack while waiting in line with his mom.

The grand prize in the diaper derby was diapers and wipes.

The grand prize in the diaper derby was diapers and wipes.

Patsy, L.J. and Marissa Lough

Patsy, L.J. and Marissa Lough

Melanie Fiscina and Amani Wilson

Melanie Fiscina and Amani Wilson

Diana Logvinova crawls around following the diaper derby.

Diana Logvinova crawls around following the diaper derby.

Crystal, Matt and Eliot Dalton

Crystal, Matt and Eliot Dalton

Nakiera Keno and Rashea and Landon Johnson

Nakiera Keno and Rashea and Landon Johnson

Melanie and Dominic Dean

Melanie and Dominic Dean

Local organizations had booths set up to provide resources to families.

Local organizations had booths set up to provide resources to families.

The two groups teamed up to bring local resources to new and expecting parents.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota offered helping hands on May 19.

The two organizations teamed up to host the 24th annual Community Baby Shower at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club. The event was free to expecting mom and families with babies under one year old.

Local resource organizations set up booths to provide information to the families. Other activities included a fitness demonstration by Mama’s Got Groove, face painting and a diaper derby.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

