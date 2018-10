As the sun set across the fields of the Sarasota Polo Club Oct. 18, a headless black-hooded figure tossed a pumpkin into a graveyard and rode off into the distance.

In the end, schoolmaster Ichabad Crane had disappeared and all that was left was the pumpkin and the legends of Sleepy Hollow.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” nightly at 6 p.m. through Oct. 20.