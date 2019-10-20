The show did go on ... just not at the scheduled time.

Jeffery Kin, the artistic director for the Players Centre for Performing Arts, made the tough decision to postpone The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and its accompanying festival from its scheduled date of Oct. 19 to Oct. 20 at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

On Friday, Kin and members of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, which was providing the festival games and food, decided the forecast of 100% chance of rain on Saturday along with high winds, would have made for a miserable setting to watch Washington Irving's classic tale.

As it turned out, Sunday's weather was perfect for the 16-actor production, which was directed by Amanda Heisey. More than 500 people showed up to enjoy the show.