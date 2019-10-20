 Skip to main content
The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) was a haunting figure during The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Headless Horseman arrives day late in Lakewood Ranch

Captain Kidd (Derek Dutcher) rattles the nerves of schoolmaster Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

Wimpy Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) uses Katrina Van Tassel (Hannah Doster) to shield himself from Brom Bones (Tanner Fults).

Major Andre (Peter Ruscoe) and the Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) put some unworldly pressure on Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

Poor Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) is haunted by Captain Kidd (Derek Dutcher).

The Headless Horseman (Monica Stringer of Epic Equine Experiences) makes a fateful run.

Mrs. and Mr. Van Tassel (Cindy Schlotterback and Thomas Roohr) were perplexed by their daughter's suitors.

Hilda (Annabelle Pietryka), Katrina Van Tassel (Hannah Doster) and Greta (Kylie Pietryka) discuss nerdy Ichabod Crane.

Captain Kidd (Derek Dutcher) might reconsider the way he scratches his eyelid.

The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) takes a spooky walk through the crowd.

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) is haunted by Major Andre (Peter Ruscoe) and The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark).

Players Centre Artistic Director Jeffery Kin shows off the newest rendering of the planned new theater in Waterside Place.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Ellie Turner tests her climbing skills on a wall brought to the event by Within Reach of Bradenton.

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Abby Berent enjoys a pony ride, provided by Jenny's Party Ponies of Riverview, before the show.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Augusta Rasmussen rides high on a pony before going to see The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Myakka City's Alice Barr and Lakewood Ranch's Riley Duncan, Gabriela Zevallos and Reese Gurski ran the paint a pumpkin booth. The four 10-year-olds represent Troop 701 out of Braden River Elementary School.

Members of the cast walk to the stage before the event at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Members of the Lakewood Ranch High theater group include (back row) junior Lora Brasfield and senior Lily Adamson and (front row) seniors Audrey Dixon, J.T. Girman and Fefe Paredes. They did a sing-along at the event.

Nasty weather moves back the show at the Sarasota Polo Club
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The show did go on ... just not at the scheduled time.

Jeffery Kin, the artistic director for the Players Centre for Performing Arts, made the tough decision to postpone The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and its accompanying festival from its scheduled date of Oct. 19 to Oct. 20 at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

On Friday, Kin and members of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, which was providing the festival games and food, decided the forecast of 100% chance of rain on Saturday along with high winds, would have made for a miserable setting to watch Washington Irving's classic tale.

As it turned out, Sunday's weather was perfect for the 16-actor production, which was directed by Amanda Heisey. More than 500 people showed up to enjoy the show.

