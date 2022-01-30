 Skip to main content
Co-chairwomen Kathy Martella and Susan Travers

Harry Connick Jr. headlines Van Wezel Gala

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 |

Board chair Jim Travers and co-chairwoman Susan Travers

Hundreds of visitors filled the outdoor tent space for dinner.

Hundreds of visitors filled the outdoor tent space for dinner.

Bill and Elaine McClure

Sydney and Joe Gruters

The gala has Elvis memorabilia up for auction.

Larry and Pat Thompson

Maria Schaedler-Luera and Will Luera

Kim and Brett Wilson

The gala had music memorabilia up for auction.

Jillianne Abbott, Maria Schaedler-Luera, Talia Casey and Nancy Weaver

Bill and Christie Kruger

Veronica Brady, Brad Godard and Shari Price

Nick and Jennifer Ayotte with John Coates

Sue Paulson and Amy Chapman

Jillianne Abbott and Stephen Shank

Rosana Biasi and Faby Napoleon

Jodi Mack, Chisako Spergl and Heidi Suppo

Alysha and Jeremy Shelby

Paul and Jeannie Rogalski with Pam and Jim Ferry

Melanie and Sean Natarajan with Donna Simmons

Courtney Bonacuse, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Umbreen Khaleed-Majeed and Elisabeth Waters

Judith Altier and Casey Siljestrom

John Cole and Chief Advancement & Marketing Officer Mark Cole

The Van Wezel Foundation's Inspiration Gala was held on Jan. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Van Wezel Foundation put on its 20th annual Inspiration Gala with Harry Connick Jr. as the star attraction on Jan. 27. 

Hundreds of supporters turned out at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's outdoor space wearing warm  — but still fashionable — clothing for an evening supporting the foundation's many arts education programs for local students.

Guests filled into the night's tent space for the dinner and program where they heard words from co-chairwomen Kathy Martella and Susan Travers.

The audience expected to end the night with a performance from Emmy-winning singer Harry Connick Jr., but there was a surprirse before that could happen. Connick Jr. took the stage at the dinner to thank the audience for the continued support. 

