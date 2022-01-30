Harry Connick Jr. headlines Van Wezel Gala

The Van Wezel Foundation put on its 20th annual Inspiration Gala with Harry Connick Jr. as the star attraction on Jan. 27.

Hundreds of supporters turned out at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's outdoor space wearing warm — but still fashionable — clothing for an evening supporting the foundation's many arts education programs for local students.

Guests filled into the night's tent space for the dinner and program where they heard words from co-chairwomen Kathy Martella and Susan Travers.

The audience expected to end the night with a performance from Emmy-winning singer Harry Connick Jr., but there was a surprirse before that could happen. Connick Jr. took the stage at the dinner to thank the audience for the continued support.