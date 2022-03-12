 Skip to main content
Klaus Tanter and Sam Samelson donned leis for the party.

Harbour Circle neighborhood hosts luau event

Peggy and Don Stitzenberger lead the HOA at Harbour Circle.

The party committee consisted of Liz Sippin, Tina Gelmisi ,Karen Kennedy, Jan Rush and Peggy Stitzenberger (not pictured).

Karen Kennedy's flower arrangements still looked good indoors.

Judy Posner and Deena Delmoro sipped tropical drinks.

Michel Heutel and Judy Kottmeier matched leis to their outfits.

Charles Hawkins and Tom Heutel caught up with each other over snacks.

Tiny key lime pies were available for dessert.

The ice cream bar was a hit throughout the evening.

Peter Kennedy and Hal Craig came dressed for the occasion.

Peggy Stitzenberger fixes up an ice cream dish.

Andres Colin performed during the evening.

Residents took flower leis to get in the spirit.

Despite the rain, the residents had a tropical evening.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A little rain never hurt a luau. Despite the storm that stewed over Longboat Key on March 10, the residents of Harbour Circle still put on one tropical party. 

The neighborhood get-together was supposed to be at the pool, with floral arrangements by Karen Kennedy floating around and leis fluttering in the breeze, but plans had to change when the skies opened up. At the last minute, the party committee moved everything to one flexible resident's house. 

In total, about 35 residents came with Hawaiian shirts, donned grass skirts and pinned flowers in their hair to enjoy the party. Tiny key lime pies and an ice cream bar were the two main events after the savory snacks had been had, and guests found places to sit and catch up with old friends.

