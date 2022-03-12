Harbour Circle neighborhood hosts luau event

A little rain never hurt a luau. Despite the storm that stewed over Longboat Key on March 10, the residents of Harbour Circle still put on one tropical party.

The neighborhood get-together was supposed to be at the pool, with floral arrangements by Karen Kennedy floating around and leis fluttering in the breeze, but plans had to change when the skies opened up. At the last minute, the party committee moved everything to one flexible resident's house.

In total, about 35 residents came with Hawaiian shirts, donned grass skirts and pinned flowers in their hair to enjoy the party. Tiny key lime pies and an ice cream bar were the two main events after the savory snacks had been had, and guests found places to sit and catch up with old friends.