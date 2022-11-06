Happy birthday, Rev. Brock Patterson

The Longboat Island Chapel threw a welcome back party for their snowbird members on Sunday. As Rev. Brock Patterson commented during his sermon on the aromas coming from the kitchen, he had no idea the baking was for him.

About 80 church members attended a welcome back lunch and surprise 52nd birthday party for Rev. Brock, as he’s known within the congregation.

Jack Jones and David Stone grilled the hot dogs and hamburgers. Val Evanko chaired the event, and Anne Summers and Karen Pashkow helped with the decorations and buffet fixings.