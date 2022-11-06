 Skip to main content
Reverend Brock Patterson blows out his birthday candles. (Photos courtesy of Karen Pashkow)

Happy birthday, Rev. Brock Patterson

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

About 80 people attended a welcome back party at Longboat Island Chapel on Sunday.

Anne Summers and Val Evanko speak at Sunday's luncheon.

The dining hall in the Longboat Island Chapel is decorated for a party.

Longboat Island Chapel's surprise party for Rev. Brock Patterson was disguised as a welcome back luncheon.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

The Longboat Island Chapel threw a welcome back party for their snowbird members on Sunday. As Rev. Brock Patterson commented during his sermon on the aromas coming from the kitchen, he had no idea the baking was for him.

About 80 church members attended a welcome back lunch and surprise 52nd birthday party for Rev. Brock, as he’s known within the congregation.

Jack Jones and David Stone grilled the hot dogs and hamburgers. Val Evanko chaired the event, and Anne Summers and Karen Pashkow helped with the decorations and buffet fixings.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

