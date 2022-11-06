Happy birthday, Rev. Brock Patterson

Longboat Island Chapel's surprise party for Rev. Brock Patterson was disguised as a welcome back luncheon.
The Longboat Island Chapel threw a welcome back party for their snowbird members on Sunday. As Rev. Brock Patterson commented during his sermon on the aromas coming from the kitchen, he had no idea the baking was for him.
About 80 church members attended a welcome back lunch and surprise 52nd birthday party for Rev. Brock, as he’s known within the congregation.
Jack Jones and David Stone grilled the hot dogs and hamburgers. Val Evanko chaired the event, and Anne Summers and Karen Pashkow helped with the decorations and buffet fixings.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.