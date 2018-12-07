 Skip to main content
Mac Spitzer, Jay Greenblatt and Debbie Cohen

Temple Beth Israel celebrate sixth night of Hanukkah

Mac Spitzer, Jay Greenblatt and Debbie Cohen

Sylvia Pastor made most of the desserts that were centered in the room.

Sylvia Pastor made most of the desserts that were centered in the room.

Judy Vigder and Nancy Cohen

Judy Vigder and Nancy Cohen

More than 100 temple members gathered for a concert and dinner before the candle lighting.

More than 100 temple members gathered for a concert and dinner before the candle lighting.

Judy Blume sets up her menorah. Temple members brought their personal menorahs and placed them together before the dinner.

Judy Blume sets up her menorah. Temple members brought their personal menorahs and placed them together before the dinner.

Len Libman and Neil Blume

Len Libman and Neil Blume

Lois Rubens and Bonney Libman

Lois Rubens and Bonney Libman

Nancy and Rabbi Michael Eisenstat

Nancy and Rabbi Michael Eisenstat

Irwin and Sylvia Pastor

Irwin and Sylvia Pastor

Bob and Judy Vigder

Bob and Judy Vigder

Susan Schaen and Ada Levy

Susan Schaen and Ada Levy

Debby Hamburg lights candles on the menorah she brought to display at the temple.

Debby Hamburg lights candles on the menorah she brought to display at the temple.

Temple members brought their personal menorahs and placed them together before the candle lighting.

Temple members brought their personal menorahs and placed them together before the candle lighting.

The Sarasota Jewish Chorale performed before dinner.

The Sarasota Jewish Chorale performed before dinner.

Temple members brought their personal menorahs and placed them together before the candle lighting.

Temple members brought their personal menorahs and placed them together before the candle lighting.

More than 100 members gathered Dec.7 for a performance by the Sarasota Jewish Chorale, dinner and the traditional candle lighting.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As the concert start time drew nearer, a table in the Temple Beth Israel social hall got more crowded.

As congregants gathered to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah, some of them brought their personal menorahs to the temple and placed them together.

By the time the Sarasota Jewish Chorale concert started, the table was full of seven menorahs that would be lit later as part of the traditional candle lighting.

After the concert, which was complete with the singing of traditional Hanukkah songs, attendees gathered for dinner and the lighting of the menorahs.

