Hanukkah is a happening time at Temple Emanu-el

Woody Bryant, 7, got creative when it came time to design his own menorah.

Bryant was the only person in the entire temple to enter the Menorah Contest at the Hanukkah Happening dinner on Dec. 7 at Temple Emanu-El, and he might have been the first person to use broken taekwondo boards.

The dinner and Hanukkah event was the biggest fundraiser for the year for Temple Emanu-El's Religious School. The event included a silent auction, an arts and crafts table and a second-hand clothing rack to raise money.