Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Rabbi Elaine Glickman

Hanukkah is a happening time at Temple Emanu-el

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Rabbi Elaine Glickman

Rita Mazer, Barry Mazer and Heather Cabinger

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Rita Mazer, Barry Mazer and Heather Cabinger

Aiden Pearson is dressed up like Judah, a figure from the Torah.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Aiden Pearson is dressed up like Judah, a figure from the Torah.

Tanica Knopp and Mariah Yoskowitz

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Tanica Knopp and Mariah Yoskowitz

Ariana Ackerman, Ryan Ackerman and Sierra Ackerman

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Ariana Ackerman, Ryan Ackerman and Sierra Ackerman

There was a lot of homemade food available for the attendees of the dinner.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

There was a lot of homemade food available for the attendees of the dinner.

The Hanukkah Happening dinner is a temple-wide, multigenerational event.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

The Hanukkah Happening dinner is a temple-wide, multigenerational event.

Abbie Mount manned the clothing rack at the fundraising event.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Abbie Mount manned the clothing rack at the fundraising event.

Ava Rosin and Emma Zoller play at the arts and crafts station.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Ava Rosin and Emma Zoller play at the arts and crafts station.

Woody Bryant is the only temple member to make a menorah for the Menorah contest.

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 |

Woody Bryant is the only temple member to make a menorah for the Menorah contest.

The temple hosted a fundraiser on Dec. 7.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Woody Bryant, 7, got creative when it came time to design his own menorah.

Bryant was the only person in the entire temple to enter the Menorah Contest at the Hanukkah Happening dinner on Dec. 7 at Temple Emanu-El, and he might have been the first person to use broken taekwondo boards.

The dinner and Hanukkah event was the biggest fundraiser for the year for Temple Emanu-El's Religious School. The event included a silent auction, an arts and crafts table and a second-hand clothing rack to raise money. 

 

