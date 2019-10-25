 Skip to main content
Cole and Logan Dressel do their best to complete a Halloween Scattergories-inspired word game.

Halloween inspires reading at Freedom Elementary

Second-grader Hunter Hayes orders the life cycle of a pumpkin during a learning activity.

Six-year-old Avery Connell, dressed as Audrey from "The Descendants," decides whether statements about "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" are fact or opinion.

Second-grader Malin Ison shows great aim at the tombstone (bean bag) toss game.

Fourth-grader Sandra Stanley came as a ringleader. She had fun helping her little sister, Robin Cooper, around.

Third-grader Ali'Yana Jone, with her parents Marquita and Donald Jones, came as Little Miss Riding Hood. "It's my favorite fairy tale," she said.

Billy and Elizabeth Kimbrell, pictured with their 2-year-old son Willy, came with a roughly 15-foot tall LEGO Movie Unikitty for their trunk-or-treat booth. Elizabeth Kimbrell is the school's music teacher.

Six-year-old Shelby Kimbrell collects candy with her friend, Scarlett Hafner, behind

Preschooler Chris Dirden uses his hat to fetch candy and then dumps it into his bucket.

Sorayma Escamilla, Olivia Drobny, Preston Hafner and Van Ayala are all in the same third-grade class.

More than 100 children enjoy Halloween fun in Bradenton.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Dressed in pink-and-black dress and a hot pink wig, 6-year-old Avery Connell sorted through a series of statements about “The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and decided whether they were fact or fiction. Her mom, Lindsey, offered help, as needed.

Avery and her 4-year-old sister, Madison, may have been learning, but they were definitely having fun at Freedom Elementary School’s Halloreading Night and Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 25. Other learning activities included a Scattergories-style game and finding words to describe a haunted house.

“They’re all different,” Avery said of the games with a smile.

More than 100 children dressed in costumes turned out for the event, which included trunk-or-treating in the cafeteria. Children who participated in the learning activities also earned tickets to play carnival-style games. 

