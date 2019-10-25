Halloween inspires reading at Freedom Elementary

Dressed in pink-and-black dress and a hot pink wig, 6-year-old Avery Connell sorted through a series of statements about “The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and decided whether they were fact or fiction. Her mom, Lindsey, offered help, as needed.

Avery and her 4-year-old sister, Madison, may have been learning, but they were definitely having fun at Freedom Elementary School’s Halloreading Night and Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 25. Other learning activities included a Scattergories-style game and finding words to describe a haunted house.

“They’re all different,” Avery said of the games with a smile.

More than 100 children dressed in costumes turned out for the event, which included trunk-or-treating in the cafeteria. Children who participated in the learning activities also earned tickets to play carnival-style games.