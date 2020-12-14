 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kay Heigle, Nancy Kryway and Iris White in front of the COVID-19 tree.

Gulfshore creates Floridian winter wonderland

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Kay Heigle, Nancy Kryway and Iris White in front of the COVID-19 tree.

Buy this Photo
Nancy Kryway and Iris White

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Nancy Kryway and Iris White

Buy this Photo
Kay Heigle

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Kay Heigle

Buy this Photo
The vaccine on the tree represents hope, Kryway said.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The vaccine on the tree represents hope, Kryway said.

Buy this Photo
Kryway made a garland of mini masks.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Kryway made a garland of mini masks.

Buy this Photo
The Minion ornament is motion activated and screams when someone gets too close.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The Minion ornament is motion activated and screams when someone gets too close.

Buy this Photo
The front office is decorated every year and visible from Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The front office is decorated every year and visible from Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Buy this Photo
Oversized presents glow under the tree at the front office.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Oversized presents glow under the tree at the front office.

Buy this Photo
A Santa box stands ready to receive and answer letters from kids.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

A Santa box stands ready to receive and answer letters from kids.

Buy this Photo
Unit C12 decked its front porch.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit C12 decked its front porch.

Buy this Photo
At Unit D12, lights highlight the baubles on the tree.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

At Unit D12, lights highlight the baubles on the tree.

Buy this Photo
Unit D12.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit D12.

Buy this Photo
Near the pool, three snowmen made a brave stand in the Florida winter.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Near the pool, three snowmen made a brave stand in the Florida winter.

Buy this Photo
Some units, like E2, decorated simply.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Some units, like E2, decorated simply.

Buy this Photo
Near the Liar's Tree, a grouping of Christmas trees light up the night.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Near the Liar's Tree, a grouping of Christmas trees light up the night.

Buy this Photo
The lightpoles of the neighborhood were decorated with red and white lights.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The lightpoles of the neighborhood were decorated with red and white lights.

Buy this Photo
Unit I6 invites its residents to dine with Santa.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit I6 invites its residents to dine with Santa.

Buy this Photo
Unit G1 has a friendly snowman standing watch.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit G1 has a friendly snowman standing watch.

Buy this Photo
Unit G1 has a friendly snowman standing watch.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit G1 has a friendly snowman standing watch.

Buy this Photo
The Liar's Tree.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The Liar's Tree.

Buy this Photo
Poinsettias in honor of Buck Wendt frame the trunk of the Liar's Tree.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Poinsettias in honor of Buck Wendt frame the trunk of the Liar's Tree.

Buy this Photo
The dockway is lit with garlands.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The dockway is lit with garlands.

Buy this Photo
The dock is festive in day and night.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The dock is festive in day and night.

Buy this Photo
Spiraling, multicolored trees frame the two sides of the dock.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Spiraling, multicolored trees frame the two sides of the dock.

Buy this Photo
Spiraling, multicolored trees frame the two sides of the dock.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Spiraling, multicolored trees frame the two sides of the dock.

Buy this Photo
The dock looks festive in both directions.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

The dock looks festive in both directions.

Buy this Photo
Unit G16 decked the halls.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit G16 decked the halls.

Buy this Photo
Unit E5 has a friendly visitor watching over the neighborhood.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit E5 has a friendly visitor watching over the neighborhood.

Buy this Photo
bad

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

bad

Buy this Photo
Unit F21 sparkles on the street.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 |

Unit F21 sparkles on the street.

Buy this Photo
Share
In 2020, residents of Gulfshore are creating their own cheer for the season.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

At Gulfshore on Longboat Key, a group of women decided that everyone needed a little Christmas, so they hauled out the holly, turned on the brightest string of lights and decked the halls again now for a neighborhood-wide effort of lights, decorations and tributes for the holidays.

President Iris White asked residents to make a little extra effort to decorate their homes this year and while they didn’t get the entire neighborhood twinkling, there are extra lights and displays around. 

“Every year we do some lights, but in (the) spirit of a bit more joy, there was just a feeling we needed to uplift spirits and put forth a bit more effort,” resident and helper Kathy Rylander said. 

Gulfshore always does the front office and main street with lights, but went further into the common areas like the dock, which Heigle wrapped with lighted garlands. Several units sparkle like never before, and the base of the tree that usually serves as the spot of the neighborhood tree lighting is framed with poinsettias honoring Buck Wendt, an active resident who died earlier this year. Because the tree is near the dock where guys come back from fishing, it’s lovingly, laughingly, referred to as the “Liar’s Tree.” 

“Last year when we had the tree lighting ceremony, I changed the lyrics to ‘O, Liar’s Tree’ instead of ‘O, Christmas Tree,’” decorator Kay Heigle said. 

Even in the clubhouse, which usually hosts a bevy of Christmas parties, is a tree that is just so 2020. Nancy Kryway created the COVID-19 tree, complete with a garland of mini masks, a vaccine ornament, hand sanitizer and a Minion ornament that screams when someone strays too close. Kryway wasn’t even sure if there would be a tree in the clubhouse this year, not only because there won’t be holiday parties, but also because the neighborhood, including the clubhouse, flooded during Tropical Storm Eta.

“The flood really caught a lot of people unprepared,” Rylander said. “We’re making the extra effort to pull ourselves up and bring extra spirit.” 

The ornamental organizers have gotten a good deal of thanks from their neighbors as they all walk through the neighborhood. A few years ago, Heigle’s church passed out a “recipe for holiday joy” around Christmas — a few cups of love, a healthy serving of goodwill towards man — so this year she modified it for holiday joy during a pandemic. She went around leaving it on neighbor’s doorknobs, trying to stay anonymous, but got caught a couple of times. 

Related Stories

Advertisement