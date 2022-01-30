Gulfshore brings back community sale

Dozens of people went on a treasure hunt at Gulfshore on Jan. 30, happy to duck out of the cold to sift through secondhand goodies donated by residents.

Organizers Kim Fenwick and Susie Hettmansperger pulled extra volunteers from around the community to staff the cash table and replenish departments of the clubhouse's pop-up shop. Community members donate items throughout the year, which are stored in the clubhouse. There was plenty of furniture, household items, clothing and bits and bobs of decor. Everything was priced to sell, with sets of glasses sometimes going for $1 for four.

All the money goes back into the Gulfshore community and with it, community members have been able to add niceties that normally would get overlooked. They redecorated the clubhouse, added awnings for the buildings, bought umbrellas for the beach and even purchased an automated external defibrillator.

"It's a good fundraiser for the park," Hettmansperger said.

Attendees came to the 2022 sale despite the cold day, pulling gloves off and shedding coats as they stepped inside the clubhouse. Last year, Hettmansperger and Fenwick organized the sale outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic but were glad they brought it inside this year because of the chill and wind that dominated the day.

The Saturday sale was smaller than in previous years, likely due to the cold, but Hettmansperger and Fenwick said the presale on Friday night, held with Gulfshore residents only, drew a big social crowd.