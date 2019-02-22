 Skip to main content
Executive Director Mary Dougherty, Sen. Mike and Dee Bennett and Bill Merrill

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange celebrates top construction companies

Executive Director Mary Dougherty, Sen. Mike and Dee Bennett and Bill Merrill

John Locke and Imelda Hart

John Locke and Imelda Hart

Lindsay Roth and Mark Hudson

Lindsay Roth and Mark Hudson

Kathleen Croteau, Board Chairman David Karins and C.J. Dupre

Kathleen Croteau, Board Chairman David Karins and C.J. Dupre

John Barnott and Tina Starling

John Barnott and Tina Starling

Rich Batchelder, Mary Forristall, Lynn and Honoree Darrell Turner

Rich Batchelder, Mary Forristall, Lynn and Honoree Darrell Turner

Commissioner Nancy Detert, Casey Welch, Karen Holbrook and Robert Lewis

Commissioner Nancy Detert, Casey Welch, Karen Holbrook and Robert Lewis

Commissioner Hagen Brody, John Colon, Carolyn Mason and Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner

Commissioner Hagen Brody, John Colon, Carolyn Mason and Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner

Sen. Marco Rubio with Angela Smith

Sen. Marco Rubio with Angela Smith

Jonathan Lewis, Christine Robinson and Michael P. Crosby

Jonathan Lewis, Christine Robinson and Michael P. Crosby

Doug and Linda Cardente

Doug and Linda Cardente

The centerpieces were baseball themed to celebrate the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex being built in North Port.

The centerpieces were baseball themed to celebrate the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex being built in North Port.

Jason and Michele Miller

Jason and Michele Miller

Christopher Baker, James Hugglestone and Jay DiMercurio

Christopher Baker, James Hugglestone and Jay DiMercurio

Ben Vitale, Bobbi Jayne Vitale and Josh Tomlinson

Ben Vitale, Bobbi Jayne Vitale and Josh Tomlinson

Kerry Conboy and Christina Charlotte

Kerry Conboy and Christina Charlotte

Jenny Casch and AnnMarie Keffer

Jenny Casch and AnnMarie Keffer

The event also celebrated the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex being built in North Port.

The event also celebrated the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex being built in North Port.

The 67th Annual Installation and Awards Banquet was held Feb. 21 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The ballroom was packed with a mix of local (and some state) elected officials and business leaders Feb. 21 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

Gulf Coast Builders Xchange hosted its annual installation and awards banquet to honor Fred M. Starling with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Patrick Robinson with the Chairman's Award, Cindy Appel with the Volunteer of the Year Award and Darrell Turner with the Membership Recruitment Award. 

A keynote address was given by Sen. Marco Rubio, who was introduced by former Sen. Mike Bennett.

The evening ended with the passing of the gavel from past Board Chairman Brian Leaver to new Board Chairman David Karins.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

