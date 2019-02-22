Gulf Coast Builders Exchange celebrates top construction companies

The ballroom was packed with a mix of local (and some state) elected officials and business leaders Feb. 21 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Gulf Coast Builders Xchange hosted its annual installation and awards banquet to honor Fred M. Starling with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Patrick Robinson with the Chairman's Award, Cindy Appel with the Volunteer of the Year Award and Darrell Turner with the Membership Recruitment Award.

A keynote address was given by Sen. Marco Rubio, who was introduced by former Sen. Mike Bennett.

The evening ended with the passing of the gavel from past Board Chairman Brian Leaver to new Board Chairman David Karins.