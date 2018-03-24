Guests party amongst the fish at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

A splashing celebration was hosted March 23 at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

The 10th annual Party on the Pass brought guests to the aquarium to visit the sea creatures, bid on silent auction items and enjoy food from participating local restaurants.

Party on the Pass is all about Mote's hospital and the animals they rescue, rehabilitate and release. The hospital has been open for two decades and in that time has rescued 71 cetaceans, including dolphins and whales, and 635 sea turtles.