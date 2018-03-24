 Skip to main content
Danny Angel, Assistant VP Aly Busse, Chairwoman Stacy Alexander and Jason Levy

Guests party amongst the fish at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018

Danny Angel, Assistant VP Aly Busse, Chairwoman Stacy Alexander and Jason Levy

President & CEO Michael P. Crosby with Lori and Mike Moran

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

President & CEO Michael P. Crosby with Lori and Mike Moran

Guests were able to visit parts of the aquarium as they headed into the party.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Guests were able to visit parts of the aquarium as they headed into the party.

A clownfish joins in on the party fun.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

A clownfish joins in on the party fun.

Tea candles in sand decorated the tables.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Tea candles in sand decorated the tables.

Many silent auction items centered around the sea and marine life.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Many silent auction items centered around the sea and marine life.

Some of the items had a buy-now option to skip the silent bidding process.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Some of the items had a buy-now option to skip the silent bidding process.

These shark tooth cufflinks were available for bids.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

These shark tooth cufflinks were available for bids.

Hot Club of SRQ played gypsy jazz music throughout the night.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Hot Club of SRQ played gypsy jazz music throughout the night.

Kevin and Linda Hicks

Kevin and Linda Hicks

Kevin and Linda Hicks

Tom Stuhley and Melissa Caldwell

Tom Stuhley and Melissa Caldwell

Tom Stuhley and Melissa Caldwell

Marge Maisto, Jim Culter, Jan Miller, Dena Smith and Neal Hughes

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Marge Maisto, Jim Culter, Jan Miller, Dena Smith and Neal Hughes

Gretchen Bauer and Jacquelyn Letchert

Gretchen Bauer and Jacquelyn Letchert

Gretchen Bauer and Jacquelyn Letchert

Madison Skaw and Will Lucas

Madison Skaw and Will Lucas

Madison Skaw and Will Lucas

Lynne and Greg Byrd

Lynne and Greg Byrd

Lynne and Greg Byrd

Gretchen and Chad Lovewell

Gretchen and Chad Lovewell

Gretchen and Chad Lovewell

Mattison's served pork belly skewers over rice and cucumber kimchee.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Mattison's served pork belly skewers over rice and cucumber kimchee.

Oasis cafe and Sandbar Restaurant served desserts.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Oasis cafe and Sandbar Restaurant served desserts.

The food tables were neatly decorated.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

The food tables were neatly decorated.

Jubilee Orchard Blueberry Cheesecake from Sandbar Restaurant.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Jubilee Orchard Blueberry Cheesecake from Sandbar Restaurant.

Lea Buchanan and Nicole Plummer

Lea Buchanan and Nicole Plummer

Lea Buchanan and Nicole Plummer

Hammerhead sharks swam around by where the food was set up.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Hammerhead sharks swam around by where the food was set up.

Cameron and Jilian Kolesa

Cameron and Jilian Kolesa

Cameron and Jilian Kolesa

Bob Scholl and Rebeccah Hazelkorn

Bob Scholl and Rebeccah Hazelkorn

Bob Scholl and Rebeccah Hazelkorn

Sarah Firstenberger and Rob Vanderberg with Zack and Debbie Kaplan

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Sarah Firstenberger and Rob Vanderberg with Zack and Debbie Kaplan

Richard and Colleen Greenwell with Lynn Kukanza

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Richard and Colleen Greenwell with Lynn Kukanza

Mackenzie Jones and Susan Rigopulos

Mackenzie Jones and Susan Rigopulos

Mackenzie Jones and Susan Rigopulos

Diane Lott, Lucie Lott and Misdee Miller

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Diane Lott, Lucie Lott and Misdee Miller

Lisa Jayne Wallace and Jodi Caldarea

Lisa Jayne Wallace and Jodi Caldarea

Lisa Jayne Wallace and Jodi Caldarea

A photobooth was set up for guests to use.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

A photobooth was set up for guests to use.

Jennifer and David Otterness

Jennifer and David Otterness

Jennifer and David Otterness

Amanda and Dan Tullidge

Amanda and Dan Tullidge

Amanda and Dan Tullidge

President & CEO Michael P. Crosby tells guests about Mote.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

President & CEO Michael P. Crosby tells guests about Mote.

March 23 marked the 10-year anniversary of Party on the Pass.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

A splashing celebration was hosted March 23 at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. 

The 10th annual Party on the Pass brought guests to the aquarium to visit the sea creatures, bid on silent auction items and enjoy food from participating local restaurants. 

Party on the Pass is all about Mote's hospital and the animals they rescue, rehabilitate and release. The hospital has been open for two decades and in that time has rescued 71 cetaceans, including dolphins and whales, and 635 sea turtles. 

