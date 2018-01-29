Growing pup: Guide dogs and handlers graduate from training

The most recent class of graduates celebrated completing 20 days of training with Southeastern Guide Dogs on Jan. 26.

People with visual impairments travelled to Sarasota, where they received specialized training with guide dogs, and were ultimately paired with a dog of their own.

Southeastern Guide Dogs operates completely on private donations, and their services include selective breeding and training, on-campus student instruction and lifetime follow-ups with graduates, all at no cost to them.

As CEO of Southeastern Guide Dogs Titus Herman puts it, the dogs and their new handlers, the trainers, volunteers and donors who work with the organization, make up “a thousand points of light,” that work together to make the world a brighter place.

Congratulations to the graduates of Class No. 262: