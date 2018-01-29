 Skip to main content
Trish Bissell and Semper

Growing pup: Guide dogs and handlers graduate from training

Trish Bissell and Semper

Beecher gets some rest before the start of the ceremony.

Beecher gets some rest before the start of the ceremony.

Robert Volkerding, Kimberly Quintana, Mike Cook and Aaron Cornelius

Robert Volkerding, Kimberly Quintana, Mike Cook and Aaron Cornelius

Teagan Russ talks about the experience of meeting her first guide dog, Stanley.

Teagan Russ talks about the experience of meeting her first guide dog, Stanley.

Kimberly Quintana and Lolli

Kimberly Quintana and Lolli

Suzy Wilburn, the group's teacher, and Carson

Suzy Wilburn, the group's teacher, and Carson

Kiki sniffs the air as lunch comes out.

Kiki sniffs the air as lunch comes out.

Class no. 262 celebrated the end of their training at the Southeastern Guide Dogs campus.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

The most recent class of graduates celebrated completing 20 days of training with Southeastern Guide Dogs on Jan. 26.

People with visual impairments travelled to Sarasota, where they received specialized training with guide dogs, and were ultimately paired with a dog of their own.

Southeastern Guide Dogs operates completely on private donations, and their services include selective breeding and training, on-campus student instruction and lifetime follow-ups with graduates, all at no cost to them.

As CEO of Southeastern Guide Dogs Titus Herman puts it, the dogs and their new handlers, the trainers, volunteers and donors who work with the organization, make up “a thousand points of light,” that work together to make the world a brighter place.

Congratulations to the graduates of Class No. 262:

  • Wendy Alling and Shasta
  • Trish Bissell and Semper
  • Mike Cook and Cameron
  • Aaron Cornelius and Vernon
  • Lacey Coward and Beecher
  • Kimberly Quintana and Lolli
  • Teagan Russ and Stanley
  • Robert Volkerding and Flo
  • Alysia Wells and Kiki
  • Les Demers and Jannus (home placement)
  • Amanda Furr and Bowie (home placement)
  • Mike Truelock and Jasper (home placement)
The Author: Cassidy Alexander

I’m Cassidy. I cover news in Sarasota County, Siesta Key and the schools, plus the occasional community event if it has to do with dogs. I’m a Florida native, and graduated from the University of North Florida with degrees in journalism and graphic design.

See All Articles by Cassidy

