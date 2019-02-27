 Skip to main content
Rotary's Bob Grepling, whose daughter Stephanie Grepling also is a Rotary member, greets guests as they arrive.

Groups unite for community-building in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Rotary's Bob Grepling, whose daughter Stephanie Grepling also is a Rotary member, greets guests as they arrive.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance board members Dom DiMaio, Jag Grewal and Brett Morris chat before guests sit for lunch and the keynote speaker.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance board members Dom DiMaio, Jag Grewal and Brett Morris chat before guests sit for lunch and the keynote speaker.

Rotary Club's Anne Ross and Paula Schwartz are eager to meet members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Ross is an Alliance member, as wel.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Anne Ross and Paula Schwartz are eager to meet members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Ross is an Alliance member, as wel.

Business Alliance member Debbie Shaffer, of Veteran Air, greets Rotary's Bill Porter.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Business Alliance member Debbie Shaffer, of Veteran Air, greets Rotary's Bill Porter.

AnnMarie Kuffer, of Synovus, and Mike Bell, of BGE, enjoy the event together.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

AnnMarie Kuffer, of Synovus, and Mike Bell, of BGE, enjoy the event together.

Rotary Club's Paul Hoenle meets Business Alliance member Kristi Hoskinson, of FCCI. Hoskinson said the luncheon is a great way for businesses and organizations to connect and help each other.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Paul Hoenle meets Business Alliance member Kristi Hoskinson, of FCCI. Hoskinson said the luncheon is a great way for businesses and organizations to connect and help each other.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2019 President Heather Williams welcomes guests.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2019 President Heather Williams welcomes guests.

RTI Insurance's Johnny Hroncich, with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, introduces himsef to other guests at the table.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

RTI Insurance's Johnny Hroncich, with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, introduces himsef to other guests at the table.

Rotary Club's Mark Midyett and Ivy Ventures Insurance's Lee-En Chung, of the Business Alliance, start introductions around the table.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Mark Midyett and Ivy Ventures Insurance's Lee-En Chung, of the Business Alliance, start introductions around the table.

Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization Managing Director Bill Waddill shares about the vision for the park and its impact on the community and environment.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization Managing Director Bill Waddill shares about the vision for the park and its impact on the community and environment.

Lakewood Ranch Rotary, Alliance hold annual networking event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance member Kristi Hoskinson sat down at a table Feb. 27 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club and began making introductions. She may not have known the other guests, but that was the point of the Alliance's joint meeting with members of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch. 

Both organizations aim to connect business professionals and provide support for each other. The Lakewood Ranch Rotary Club also is devoted to public service, raising about $100,000 annually for charity through its Suncoast Food and Wine Festival.

"This is a place for our community to connect, to get to know each other an support each other," Hoskinson said of the annual joint luncheon. "We all want to developer a stronger community in Lakewood Ranch."

Hoskinson sat by Rotary's Paul Hoenle.

Nearly 200 Alliance and Rotary members like Hoskinson enjoyed networking before lunch and hearing from keynote speaker Bill Waddill, managing director of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization. The SBPO is working on plans to redevelop more than 40 acres of city of Sarasota-owned bayfront land off U.S. 41 around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall into a public park with a performing arts center, amphitheater and educational spaces.

