Great view at the Observer Cup

She drove the first car waiting in line at the Sarasota Polo Club, which Feb. 25 was hosting The Observer Cup.

East County's Helene Buckley claimed to be the biggest polo fan alive — or at least at this particular venue.

She invites as many friends as she can to experience polo for the first time.

"I want to bring polo to normal people, who have to work for a living and do their own taxes," she said. "They are polo virgins."

While Buckley brought eight friends, Jayne Kotey brought 70.

Kotey has enjoyed other outings on her own at the Sarasota Polo Club, but after she became the social chairwoman of the University Park Women's Club a year ago, she wanted to put together an event for the club.

"I thought we would have 30, but we have 70" she said. "We got here at 8:30 a.m. to get in line. We needed eight spots (for tailgating)."