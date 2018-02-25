 Skip to main content
Holly Chamberlain tries for a shot on goal for Whiskey Pond during the Observer Cup at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Great view at the Observer Cup

Charlie Quincoses of Whiskey Pond flies toward a shot.

Tampa's Raelynn Lutz, 4, uses the polo field to try her hand at another sport.

Martin Lawrence and Kay Bair enjoy a food spread put out by the University Park Women's Club.

Jayne Kotey, the social director for the University Park Women's Club, set up her club's day at polo. More than 70 people attended.

Jane Quigley of Sarasota, Bob Kopec of Lakewood Ranch, Linda Lane of Lakewood Ranch, Helene Buckley of East County and Kat Gray of West Bradenton enjoy a little tailgating.

Susan Collins of Walla Walla, Wash., Chuck Taylor of The Meadows, Pat Wood of Gulf Breeze, Dennis Cannon of Walla Walla, Wash., and Cheryl Roller of The Meadows sport their bow ties for the day's theme.

Judy Hanson, Kelly Christie and Clare Christie join Killarney, the chocolate Labrador, who is sporting a bow tie.

Lakewood Ranch's Steve and Kelly Christie embraced the theme of bow ties and black ties.

Julio Aguilar, second from right, is the Sarasota Polo Club photographer. He gave tips to the Lakewood Ranch Digital Photography Club.

Steve Strobl, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Digital Photography Club, is anxious to capture the action of his first polo match.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Keagen Terry is torn whether to keep building Magna-Tiles or to join his 5-year-old brother, Kallen, in some Corn Hole along the sidelines of the polo match.

Parrish's Jeff Bassell watches Sherri Chapman of Parrish take her best shot at Ladder Toss before the polo match.

Nick Johnson of Whiskey Pond pulls away from the pack during the Observer Cup.

Dana Aschinger presents the colors before the match.

The Lakewood Ranch High School chorus gets ready to sing the National Anthem.

Tampa's Ted Fleming mounts a wooden horse after getting it ready for polo during the halftime Groom Games.

A group of girls have a blast on the polo field before the game.

The traditional wagon run thrills kids at halftime of the Sarasota Polo Club.

Lakewood Ranch's Cody Cooper is enjoying his lunch, even though Max, the Siberian husky, has other ideas.

Brent Hamill of Whiskey Pond leads the charge.

Whiskey Pond's Brent Hamill and Southside Polo's Raymond Guest head toward the field before a chucker.

Nick Johnson enjoys some air time during the Observer Cup.

Southside Polo's Buck Schott, center, splits the opponents.

Whiskey Pond's Nick Johnson and Southside Polo's Buck Schott battle for possession.

Nick Johnson rips a shot for Whiskey Pond.

Whiskey Pond's Brent Hamill catches his breath during a break.

Whiskey Pond's Nick Johnson works his way around Southside Polo's Antonio Campos.

Fans enjoy the match, other events at the Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

She drove the first car waiting in line at the Sarasota Polo Club, which Feb. 25 was hosting The Observer Cup.

East County's Helene Buckley claimed to be the biggest polo fan alive — or at least at this particular venue.

She invites as many friends as she can to experience polo for the first time.

"I want to bring polo to normal people, who have to work for a living and do their own taxes," she said. "They are polo virgins."

While Buckley brought eight friends, Jayne Kotey brought 70.

Kotey has enjoyed other outings on her own at the Sarasota Polo Club, but after she became the social chairwoman of the University Park Women's Club a year ago, she wanted to put together an event for the club.

"I thought we would have 30, but we have 70" she said. "We got here at 8:30 a.m. to get in line. We needed eight spots (for tailgating)."

 

