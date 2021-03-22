 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cyndi Seamon documents a structure for public works to dismantle.

Great American Cleanup gets going on Longboat Key

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon documents a structure for public works to dismantle.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon came across a discarded case of empty beer cans.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon came across a discarded case of empty beer cans.

Buy this Photo
Cam Maddox shakes out a bag.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cam Maddox shakes out a bag.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon picks up trash by the water's edge.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon picks up trash by the water's edge.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon nearly disappears into the mangroves to pick up cans.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon nearly disappears into the mangroves to pick up cans.

Buy this Photo
Brian Maddox keeps his eyes on the sand.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Brian Maddox keeps his eyes on the sand.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon and Cam Maddox head up the beach.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon and Cam Maddox head up the beach.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon, Cam Maddox and Brian Maddox head up the beach.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon, Cam Maddox and Brian Maddox head up the beach.

Buy this Photo
Brian Maddox goes into the vegetation.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Brian Maddox goes into the vegetation.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon pauses by the mirror and pole.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon pauses by the mirror and pole.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon holds open Brian Maddox's bag as he stuffs a bag into it.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon holds open Brian Maddox's bag as he stuffs a bag into it.

Buy this Photo
Brian Maddox

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Brian Maddox

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon and Cam Maddox

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon and Cam Maddox

Buy this Photo
Brian Maddox stops to snap a photo of the gulf.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Brian Maddox stops to snap a photo of the gulf.

Buy this Photo
Sandra Pearl, Carol Smith and Cam Maddox

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Sandra Pearl, Carol Smith and Cam Maddox

Buy this Photo
Cam and Brian Maddox discard their trash.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cam and Brian Maddox discard their trash.

Buy this Photo
Cam and Brian Maddox

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Cam and Brian Maddox

Buy this Photo
Heather Sellers came across a natural find and documented her trash near it.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Heather Sellers came across a natural find and documented her trash near it.

Buy this Photo
Share
Cleaning groups were deployed all along the Manatee County section of the island.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Great American Cleanup is a nationwide, three-month-long endeavor that doesn't end until June, but the Longboat Key Turtle Watch and Keep Manatee Beautiful got started on the first day, March 20. 

A group of three tackled Greer Island, where the trash on the sandy strip was down compared to previous cleanups. 

"The beach looks better than it ever has," Cam Maddox said. 

People from the beach volunteers group on the north end make that happen, because they come out every weekend to pick up trash. However, back in the vegetation is a different story. Trash gets blown and thrown into the plants farther up the shore, and the Keep Manatee Beautiful volunteers had plenty to pick up on Greer Island. 

As Cyndi Seamon came around the edge of the island, she ran into two Anna Maria Island residents who were out for their morning beach walk. A brief conversation later, she had recruited the pair to Keep Manatee Beautiful's future efforts, and the cleaning crew got to know their new allies as they walked back towards the beach access. 

The three volunteers had left larger items along their path back to the beach access so they could pick them up on their way in. Brian Maddox carried a heavy metal pole, while Cam Maddox stuffed a sheet and decomposing duffel bag into her mesh trash bag and carried a mirror in one hand. 

"I don't care how full our bags are, I feel like a winner with this mirror and pole (off the beach)," Cam Maddox said. 

This will be the last of LBKTW and Keep Manatee Beautiful's monthly cleanups, because LBKTW will begin its daily turtle walks in April and pick up trash along their turtle routes. 

Related Stories

Advertisement