Grand Bay community gets together with seaside lobster bake

The Grand Bay community celebrated good weather and great food with a lobster bake on Monday, Oct. 28.

Friends gathered to ring in the season and say hello to old friends who have been off-island for months amidst a lobster feast complete with bibs, plenty of butter and shell-crackers. At the Bay Isles Beach Club, bugs are notorious, but the spirits weren't dampened with the help of a communal bug spray table and a few spritzes while catching up.

The tables were set for the feast of Maine lobster, and residents sat down to dinner with old friends.