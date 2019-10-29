 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Nancy Schroeder and Tom Crawford.

Grand Bay community gets together with seaside lobster bake

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Nancy Schroeder and Tom Crawford.

Buy this Photo
Karin Buffett and Lars Dungelid.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Karin Buffett and Lars Dungelid.

Buy this Photo
Susan Coyne and Debbie Margolis.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Susan Coyne and Debbie Margolis.

Buy this Photo
Steve and Cecy Siegler.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Steve and Cecy Siegler.

Buy this Photo
Richard, Barbara and Olivia Schlanger with Tom Crawford and Vilia Johnson.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Richard, Barbara and Olivia Schlanger with Tom Crawford and Vilia Johnson.

Buy this Photo
Mary Jane Waite and Andrew Geller share a laugh.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Mary Jane Waite and Andrew Geller share a laugh.

Buy this Photo
Tina and Ken Grubich with Bob and Teresa Simmons.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Tina and Ken Grubich with Bob and Teresa Simmons.

Buy this Photo
Jan Bisset, Deborah Pudrum and Nancy Schroeder.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Jan Bisset, Deborah Pudrum and Nancy Schroeder.

Buy this Photo
Chowder and crackers await the feast.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Chowder and crackers await the feast.

Buy this Photo
A large gathering turned out for the lobster bake.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

A large gathering turned out for the lobster bake.

Buy this Photo
Steve Dalman, Deborah Purdum and Susan Dalman.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Steve Dalman, Deborah Purdum and Susan Dalman.

Buy this Photo
Joel Jacobson and Lois Dimore.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 |

Joel Jacobson and Lois Dimore.

Buy this Photo
Share
The evening was warm, but so was the company.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Grand Bay community celebrated good weather and great food with a lobster bake on Monday, Oct. 28.

Friends gathered to ring in the season and say hello to old friends who have been off-island for months amidst a lobster feast complete with bibs, plenty of butter and shell-crackers. At the Bay Isles Beach Club, bugs are notorious, but the spirits weren't dampened with the help of a communal bug spray table and a few spritzes while catching up. 

The tables were set for the feast of Maine lobster, and residents sat down to dinner with old friends. 

Related Stories

Advertisement