Palak Trivedi, a fifth grade math and science teacher at Gene Witt Elementary, posts her Bitmoji sign for fifth graders to see.

Graduation ride bubbles over at Gene Witt Elementary

Palak Trivedi, a fifth grade math and science teacher at Gene Witt Elementary, posts her Bitmoji sign for fifth graders to see.

Laura Schuneman, a fifth grade teacher at Gene Witt Elementary, blows bubbles during a fifth grade farewell parade.

Laura Schuneman, a fifth grade teacher at Gene Witt Elementary, blows bubbles during a fifth grade farewell parade.

Sara Green, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, waves goodbye to her teachers.

Sara Green, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, waves goodbye to her teachers.

Ryleigh Baker, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, waves as she sees her teachers.

Ryleigh Baker, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, waves as she sees her teachers.

Tom Brugos, a science teacher at Gene Witt Elementary, waves and cheers for fifth graders during a farewell parade.

Tom Brugos, a science teacher at Gene Witt Elementary, waves and cheers for fifth graders during a farewell parade.

Brady Theison, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, shows off his handmade sign to teachers as he passes by in the farewell parade.

Brady Theison, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, shows off his handmade sign to teachers as he passes by in the farewell parade.

Connor Gerhardt, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, celebrates his graduation from the school.

Connor Gerhardt, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, celebrates his graduation from the school.

Debbie Pope, a teacher aide at Gene Witt Elementary, blows bubbles at fifth graders as they pass by.

Debbie Pope, a teacher aide at Gene Witt Elementary, blows bubbles at fifth graders as they pass by.

Avery Mankowski, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, shakes pom poms while standing out of her car's sun roof.

Avery Mankowski, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, shakes pom poms while standing out of her car's sun roof.

Jaiden Graeff, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, makes her teachers laugh with her sign.

Jaiden Graeff, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, makes her teachers laugh with her sign.

Paige Sponable, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, enjoys seeing her teachers after months of being out of the classroom.

Paige Sponable, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, enjoys seeing her teachers after months of being out of the classroom.

Gene Witt Elementary fifth grader Sienna Lee blows a kiss to her teachers while riding alongside fifth grader Raegan Allian.

Gene Witt Elementary fifth grader Sienna Lee blows a kiss to her teachers while riding alongside fifth grader Raegan Allian.

Laura Schuneman, a fifth grade teacher at Gene Witt Elementary School, hands her student Mikolah Zielinski a bag of his belongings he left at school.

Laura Schuneman, a fifth grade teacher at Gene Witt Elementary School, hands her student Mikolah Zielinski a bag of his belongings he left at school.

Declan Arnold, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, decorates his car with signs for his teachers.

Declan Arnold, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, decorates his car with signs for his teachers.

Bella Parker, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, shows her teachers a homemade sign thanking them for supporting her throughout the school year.

Bella Parker, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, shows her teachers a homemade sign thanking them for supporting her throughout the school year.

Caleb Smith, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, waves goodbye to his teachers. Debbie Pope, a teacher aide, says he was sweet and quiet in class.

Caleb Smith, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary School, waves goodbye to his teachers. Debbie Pope, a teacher aide, says he was sweet and quiet in class.

Madelyn Gabriel, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, thanks the school's teachers and staff members through her sign.

Madelyn Gabriel, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, thanks the school's teachers and staff members through her sign.

Avery Hackman, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, and her mother, Marcie, enjoy participating in the fifth grade farewell parade.

Avery Hackman, a fifth grader at Gene Witt Elementary, and her mother, Marcie, enjoy participating in the fifth grade farewell parade.

Gene Witt Elementary fifth graders Lauren Everhart and Daphne Dauphas sit on top of a car while going through the school's farewell parade.

Gene Witt Elementary fifth graders Lauren Everhart and Daphne Dauphas sit on top of a car while going through the school's farewell parade.

Gene Witt physical education teachers Bill Culbreath and Natasha Smith enjoy seeing the fifth graders for the last time.

Gene Witt physical education teachers Bill Culbreath and Natasha Smith enjoy seeing the fifth graders for the last time.

Gene Witt Elementary teachers encourage students to visit after graduation
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The fifth grade teachers at Gene Witt Elementary School stood outside the school May 27 blowing bubbles as students came by to pick up their belongings.

Fifth grade teacher Rina Becker told each of her students to remember her rule No. 5: If a student leaves her classroom, the student has to come back for a visit.

Gene Witt couldn’t have a regular graduation for the fifth graders, so the school decided to have parades through the car loop at the school.

