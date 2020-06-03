Graduation ride bubbles over at Gene Witt Elementary

The fifth grade teachers at Gene Witt Elementary School stood outside the school May 27 blowing bubbles as students came by to pick up their belongings.

Fifth grade teacher Rina Becker told each of her students to remember her rule No. 5: If a student leaves her classroom, the student has to come back for a visit.

Gene Witt couldn’t have a regular graduation for the fifth graders, so the school decided to have parades through the car loop at the school.